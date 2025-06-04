EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Bruins' Commit Updates Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins are off to a solid start when it comes to the recruiting trail. The Bruins have what it takes to get some of the best players in this class, and have already done a great job inside the state of California.
One of the commits from inside the state lines that they already have is California native and current wide receiver standout Jonah Smith. Smith is a four-star prospect who currently ranks as the 204th best player in the country according to Rivals. The Rivals' four-star also ranks as the 25th best player in California, and the 27th best player at the wide receiver position.
Smith committed to the Bruins back on March 13th, 2024, and has remained loyal to his in-state program since. He currently attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, after transferring from Mater Dei.
The long-term UCLA commit recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to update his current commitment to the Bruins, as well as detail other key objectives in his recruitment.
"Being a UCLA commit is a good feeling, they make you feel a part of their Bruin family," Smith stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
Smith has hope that the Bruins will be able to bring more players into the 2026 recruiting class, as he feels they are starting to close in on a couple of recruits.
"I feel the class has gone well, we’re recruiting well, and I feel like we’re about to close on a couple more."
Being committed to a program can come with perks. Some of those perks will depend on how long you have been committed. For Smith, he has been committed long enough, so he had the chance to connect with the class before him, and also the 2026 class with which he resides.
"I’ve connected with some of the 2025 and 2026 commits, and even some non-commits like Brian (Bonner), the RB
While he was on his official visit, he had a task at hand, that task being to peer recruit. Is he still peer recruiting, one may ask? The answer is yes.
"Of course I’m peer recruiting," Smith stated jokingly. "I'm trying to get this class right."
The Bruins commit has yet to decide whether he will visit another school, but if he does, it will only be one other.
"USC would be the only other school if I did visit, I’m not sure if I will yet," Smith said.
