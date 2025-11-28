UCLA 2026 Offensive Lineman Target Sets Commitment Date
UCLA is currently one of the hottest teams in college football when it comes to recruiting. In the last two weeks alone, the Bruins have secured five commitments in their 2026 class and might be close to adding another.
A three-star UCLA target, who’s one of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the 2026 class, recently set his commitment date for December 1, as the Bruins move closer to possibly securing his commitment.
Three-Star UCLA Target to Commit on December 1
Throughout the fall, UCLA has been pursuing Ammon Alexander, a three-star offensive lineman from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek, Arizona. The Bruins extended an offer to him on Oct 4 and hosted him for an official visit in Nov.
With Early National Signing Day approaching, Alexander recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that he plans to announce his commitment on Monday, Dec 1.
- "Alexander said he plans to take the next few days to mull over his decision and then be ready to announce on Monday, just a few days before National Signing Day on Dec 3," Biggins wrote.
Heading into the fall, Alexander had little to no interest from Power Four programs. However, that changed during his senior season, as he has picked up offers from UCLA, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Navy, BYU, and Stanford since the start of Oct.
While several schools are still in contention, BYU, Stanford, and UCLA have become the front-runners, with Alexander having officially visited each program over the past three weeks. His most recent visit was to Stanford last weekend, but the Cardinal did not secure a commitment from him, keeping UCLA as a strong contender to land his recruitment.
A little over a week ago, Alexander spoke with Biggins about the Bruins and mentioned that he likes what UCLA brings to the table, not only as a football program but also as a school.
- “UCLA is a great school and program and they are a very big option for me,” Alexander told Biggins. “I think it’s important to choose a program for the school itself, rather than just for the coaches. “That’s especially true in this day and age with so much turnover. The guys at UCLA are great coaches and great people and I have a lot of interest for sure.”
Alexander would be a massive late addition to UCLA's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1787 overall recruit in the country, the No. 169 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 29 prospect from Arizona.
UCLA fans won't have to wait much longer to find out if Alexander commits, and there's a real chance he becomes the 19th member of the Bruins' 2026 class.
