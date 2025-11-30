UCLA Loses Out on Three-Star 2026 WR
With Early National Signing Day quickly approaching, the few remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2026 cycle are starting to make their decisions.
UCLA has been targeting several potential late additions to its 2026 class, including a three-star local wide receiver. However, the Bruins received some bad news as he ended up committing to Cal on Friday.
UCLA 2026 WR Target Commits to Cal
On Nov 28, Niles Davis, a three-star wide receiver prospect from Westlake High School in West Hills, California, announced on X that he would be committing to Cal.
It's a tough blow for the Bruins as they had been making a big push for Davis in recent months. The three-star wide receiver was underrecruited throughout the summer, but UCLA extended him an offer near the end of October.
After UCLA became involved, Cal and BYU also extended offers to Davis. He took official visits with all three programs in November, traveling to Westwood to speak with the Bruins' staff and see the program's facilities on the 19th.
Shortly after his official visit with UCLA, Davis announced his final three, naming the Bruins alongside Cal and BYU. It was a close race until the end, but ultimately the young receiver chose the Golden Bears.
Following his commitment, Davis discussed his decision with Rivals' Greg Biggins, explaining that Cal was the program and school with which he felt most comfortable.
- “There were a lot of reasons why I picked Cal but the biggest was having a really strong comfort level there,” Davis told Biggins. “It just felt right to me and it’s the school I felt most comfortable on my visit."
Davis isn't a highly touted recruit, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 2,041 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 298 wide receiver, and the No. 174 prospect from California. Still, with UCLA losing 13 commits after parting ways with DeShaun Foster, he would have been a significant addition to the Bruins' class.
Where Does UCLA Turn After Losing Davis?
Although Early National Signing Day is approaching, the Bruins still have the chance to add another player to their 2026 class even with Davis choosing the Golden Bears.
UCLA has been listed as a frontrunner to land Ammon Alexander, a three-star offensive lineman from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek, Arizona. He's one of the top uncommitted offensive linemen left in the 2026 cycle, and he'll announce his commitment on December 1.
So while Davis choosing Cal isn't the news UCLA wanted to hear, the Bruins may not be done adding talent to their 2026 class quite yet.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.