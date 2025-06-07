Former UCLA QB Commit Named Top-50 Player
Former UCLA commit and App State quarterback turned Tennessee commit Joey Aguilar might not be as good as Bruins QB Nico Iamaleava, but he is still widely regarded as one of the best backs in college football.
College Wire revealed their top-50 player's list ahead of the 2025 season and Aguilar was ranked at No. 50.
Aguilar initially committed to Westwood from App State through the transfer portal. UCLA's stunning acquisition of Iamaleava in April made Aguilar hit the portal again and commit to the Vols.
This means Aguilar and Iamaleava were effectively traded for each other during the spring portal window. Aguilar was likely to be the Bruins' starter under center until Iamaleava's arrival.
"Things changed quickly for Aguilar after transferring to UCLA this offseason," USA Today wrote. "The addition of former Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava triggered his move back towards the Smokey Mountains. Aguilar went from being the likely starter with the Bruins to competing for the starting job with the Vols. He is battling redshirt freshman QB Jake Merklinger for the job."
Prior to hitting the portal this transfer season, Aguilar had a standout year with Appalachian State, being namd Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and Cure Bowl MVP in his very first season. In his second season, he passed for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns to go along with 14 interceptions before hitting the portal.
"Overall, Aguilar has been a really solid and consistent quarterback during his two years at the FBS level," USA Today added. "He has one game where he completed less than 50% of his passes and had more than three interceptions in a single game. That performance came in a 34-24 loss at Louisiana.
"Aguilar isn't viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in terms of NFL draft prospects. He could work his way into the conversation as more than a backend quarterback with a ceiling as a backup or spot starter in the NFL."
It's not like Bruins fans are mourning the loss of the quarterback, his departure came in the wake of a system-changing talent in Iamaleava.
DeShaun Foster made a splash in the offseason and is set on changing the trajectory of UCLA football in his second season at the helm and in the Big Ten Conference.
