Bruins Suffer Final-Game Loss to Rival USC
The Bruins played against the No. 19 Trojans, where they would enter this game as -21.5 point underdogs.
UCLA entered the matchup at a clear disadvantage on paper, and it showed on the field as the Bruins were completely shut down in a 29-10 loss to USC. This was not the performance fans were hoping for in their final game of the season.
First Quarter
The Trojans would get the ball first, and they would start marching down the field after they converted a 3rd & 9 off of a 21-yard Tanook Hines catch. King Miller would get things going on the ground with 39 yards on the drive. The drive would end on a five-yard touchdown run by King Miller. 7-0 Trojans
The next drive for the Bruins would end in a punt. It is clear that Jerry Neuheisel really wants to get Kwazi Gilmer involved early, with two targets and one catch for seven yards.
After receiving the punt, USC would be backed up after a holding penalty, forcing them into a 2nd & 16; they would convert with ease. Jayden Maiava would also rip a 21-yard run to set them up comfortably in UCLA territory. UCLA would stand strong to block the field goal. 7-0 Trojans
On the ensuing drive after the blocked kick, Anthony Woods would really step up, rushing and catching two first downs. The Bruins would pick up two more first downs from Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Anthony Frias to end the quarter.
Second Quarter
On the first play of the second quarter, he would rush for 17 yards, putting the Bruins in the red zone. The Bruins would continue to move the ball all the way to the Trojans' five. The Bruins would cap the drive off with a 2-yard Kwazi Gilmer touchdown catch. 7-7 Tied Up
On USC's revenge drive, they would start to move the ball well. King Miller would kick things off with a 20-yard catch. Bend don't break has been the theme of this Bruins defense, forcing USC to attempt another field goal in the red zone; they would miss the 30-yard field goal.
On the Bruins' next drive, Kwazi Gilmer would really step up, catching two 11-yard passes on third downs, to keep UCLA on the field. Like Gilmer, UCLA would kick a field goal after a questionable ruling on a 3rd down Nico Iamaleava run. 10-7 Bruins
The Bruins would shut down any hope for a USC score on the next drive. The half would end after a Siale Taupaki sack.
Halftime Stats
The Bruins showed up in the first half; hopefully, they can keep the momentum going in the second. Here are some notable first-half performances from the Bruins.
Bruins
Kwazi Gilmer: 4 REC, 30 YDS, 1 TD
Nico Iamaleava: 10/14, 66 PYDS, 1 PTD
Anthony Woods: 3 CAR, 18 YDS, 3 REC 18 YDS
Third Quarter
UCLA received the kickoff to open the second half, but the Bruins failed to build on their early momentum and promptly went three-and-out.
USC would copy UCLA, going three-and-out. It has been clear that the UCLA defense has been the decider in this matchup; now the offense needs to put some more points on the board.
Mikey Matthews has made his mark following the USC punt, catching two first-down passes, setting up UCLA in Trojan territory. Quick passes have been the name of the game for UCLA tonight. Nico Iamaleava would be sacked, pushing the Bruins out of field-goal range. The Bruins need to get things going.
The Trojans are not dead yet, after a slow, methodical drive, featuring catches from Walker Lyons, Lake McCree, and, to cap off the drive, a 32-yard Makai Lemon touchdown. Lemon, who had been radio silent to this point, makes a huge play. 14-10 Trojans
Fourth Quarter
Jalen Berger is really getting things going for the Bruins following the Lemon touchdown. On the first play of the drive, he would rip a 23-yard run. Unfortunately, for the Bruins, both Gilmer and Mokiao-Atimalala would drop 20-yard passes, forcing another second-half UCLA punt.
Makai Lemon isn't hurting UCLA just on offense; he has been just as good on special teams, returning the punt for 35 yards. Key Lawrence would get an interception, but would be taken back after a roughing the passer call. The Trojans would capitalize on a 2-yard touchdown. 21-10 Trojans
Kwazi Gilmer is not letting UCLA go down without a fight, to start off the next drive he would catch three consecutive passes for 21-yards. UCLA would commit a bad false start, followed by a sack, and a delay of the game. Backed up on 3rd & 21, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala would convert with a 24-yard catch.
On the next set of downs, UCLA found itself in a nearly identical situation — facing 3rd and 22 after a sack and two pre-snap penalties. The Bruins would go-for-it on fourth down and turn the ball over on downs.
King Miller, following the turnover on downs, would put the dagger in this game, rushing for a 41-yard touchdown. To put salt in the wound, they would convert the 2-point conversion with a very unorthodox formation. 29-10 Trojans
It's clear UCLA did not hear the bell after a 33-yard kick return. Nico Iamaleava would pass to Gilmer, who would tip it up to Mikey Matthews for a 22-yard gain. The drive would end on a turnover on downs, effectively ending the game.
FINAL SCORE: 29-10
