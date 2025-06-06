All Bruins

UCLA's Top 8 Transfers Ahead of Next Season

These are the eight best UCLA Bruins transfers ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference according to On3.

Connor Moreno

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) looks on against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
The transfer portal is important to team building now more than ever, and the UCLA Bruins have gone to work over the offseason to turn heads in their second year in the Big Ten.

With that being said, let's take a look at the top eight transfers coming into Westwood, ranked by their On3 industry ratings.

1. Nico Iamaleava, QB

Nico Iamaleava
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What more needs to be said about this guy. Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava brings star power to the Bruins this season. He comes in as a four-star transfer and On3 gives him a 95.00 transfer portal industry rating.

2. Kaedin Robinson, WR

Kaedin Robinson
James Guillory-Imagn Images

Former App State Mountaineer receiver Kaedin Robinson is coming off a season-ending injury, but was still able to secure an All-Sun Belt first team selection. He played nine games and finished with 840 yards on 53 receptions. On3 gives him a four-star, 91.00 transfer rating.

3. Eugene Brooks, IOL

Brooks, a four-star lineman out of high school entered the transfer portal in mid-December and chose the Bruins. On3 rates this 6-foot-4, 325 pound sophomore an 89.00.

4. Jaivian Thomas, RB

Jaivian Thomas
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images


Running back Jaivian Thomas comes to Westwood by way of Cal. The former Golden Bear put up 626 yards for seven touchdowns on 100 carries last season. On3 gives this 3-star a 89.00 transfer rating.

5. Rodrick Pleasant, CB

Rodrick Pleasant
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pleasant enterd the transfer portal as soon as the spring window opened. The 5-foo-10, 170 pound defensive back was also on Oregon's track and field team this year. The 2023 four-star recruit received an 88.00 On3 transfer rating.

6. Madden Iamaleava, QB

Madden Iamaleava
JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

The former Bruin commit turned Arkansas commit entered the portal in April amid his brother, Nico, taking his talents to UCLA. Madden, like his brother, arrived in Westwood with a slew of controversy surrounding his public image. Nonetheless, the younger Iamaleava comes to UCLA with a three-star, 88.00 rating despite being a four-star out of high school, per On3.

7. Anthony Woods, RB

Woods, three-star transfer and former Utah Ute, comes to UCLA not having played in the 2024 season. On3 gives him a 88.00 transfer rating.

8. Mikey Matthews, WR

Mikey Matthews
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Matthews comes to UCLA from Cal alongside running back Jaivian Thomas. Matthews had a formidable season, catching one touchdown for 272 yards with the Golden Bears in 2024. On3 rates him with a 88.00 rating

