After Transfer, UCLA Could Now Face Former QB

There has been plenty of big news regarding UCLA and incoming transfers. January 7 continued a hot few days for the Bruins, with multiple wide receivers coming through the door and other areas being strengthened.

They also added a big player from head coach Bob Chesney's former team, one that most of the fans wanted. Running back Wayne Knight committed to the Bruins, coming off an excellent season at James Madison, in which he produced over 1,700 all-purpose yards and 10touchdowns.

An overhaul of the roster was expected when the new staff arrived, and we have seen plenty of the 2025 UCLA roster hit the portal. One of those was quarterback Luke Duncan, who played backup to starter Nico Iamaleava. He has not announced his next home, and it could mean facing his former side in 2026.

Luke Duncan commits to Nevada for 2026 season

November 22, 2025, Pasadena, California, USA: 12 Luke Duncan, QB of the UCLA Bruins looks to pass during their BIG-10 football game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday November 22, 2025 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As announced on social media, Luke Duncan is heading to the Nevada Wolfpack. The redshirt sophomore entered the portal after three seasons in Pasadena, having committed to the Bruins in 2023.

The California native will look to compete for the starting spot with Nevada set to play in the new-look Mountain West conference next season. If he does indeed win the battle to lead the team, he could come up against his former team. UCLA is scheduled to face the Wolfpack on September 19, 2026, at the Rose Bowl. It would certainly add something to the match-up if the starter and backup from the roster last season faced one another.

Rated a three-star prospect in the transfer portal by On3, Duncan started one game last season against Ohio State. He also had snaps in the game against Washington a week later. Against the Buckeyes, he finished with stats of 16 completions from 23 pass attempts, 154 passing yards, and one touchdown.

November 8, 2025 Pasadena, CA.UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in action during the second quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Duncan has the potential to be a solid quarterback, especially at the Group of 5 level. In the game against Ohio State, he faced a strong defense. Although they weren't eye-popping stats, he didn't throw the ball, which was a positive takeaway from the display.

One thing UCLA fans won't want to see next season is a loss to Nevada if they face Duncan. Both the Bruins and their former quarterback will be motivated to get the win.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .