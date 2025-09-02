A Warning Sign for UCLA's Season
UCLA football fans were filled with hope and excitement going into the 2025 season, especially with the arrival of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. However, after a humiliating 43-10 loss to Utah in their opening game at the Rose Bowl, those dreams were quickly shattered. While many fans will point fingers at the offense, the defense should be the biggest concern moving forward.
The most shocking revelation from the game? Utah converted 14 of 17 third downs. This is a staggering number even in the realm of college football, and it underscores the unexpected ease with which Utah controlled the game.
UCLA’s defense couldn’t get off the field, no matter the situation. Whether it was third and short or even third and long, Utah ran its offense with total confidence, and the Bruins couldn't stop them.
Utah's rushing attack was equally brutal. They ran for 286 yards on 54 carries. That's over 5 yards per carry, and it wasn’t just the running backs doing damage.
Quarterback Devon Dampier consistently escaped pressure, extending plays and keeping UCLA's defense on its heels. Dampier finished 21 of 25 passing, which means he only missed four throws the entire game.
The Bruins appeared to be caught off guard by a mobile quarterback. This was not a revelation, as Dampier’s play style was well known. However, it seemed that UCLA's coaching staff was unprepared to counter his tactics.
What Went Wrong?
Fans expected some struggles after losing stars like the Murphy twins, Femi Oladejo, and Jay Toia from last year’s front seven. Replacing that much talent was never going to be easy. But what the Bruins showed against Utah wasn’t just growing pains; it was a total breakdown.
Even worse, UCLA’s coaches seemed unprepared for what was coming. Dampier is known for being a mobile quarterback, yet the Bruins looked shocked that he could run. Missed tackles, poor adjustments, and bad angles on defense made things far too easy for Utah..
The good news? UCLA’s next three games against UNLV, New Mexico, and Northwestern are all winnable. If the Bruins regroup, they could still head into their October showdown with Penn State at 3-1.
But here’s the reality: if the defense can’t figure out how to contain quarterbacks and stop the run, it won’t matter how talented Nico Iamaleava is. You can’t win games if you can’t get stops.
This loss should be a wake-up call. UCLA doesn’t need to be perfect, but it needs to improve quickly. If the defense doesn’t improve, the season could slip away before it even begins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.