EXCLUSIVE: Carter Gooden Details UCLA Commitment Decision
The UCLA Bruins have landed many talented recruits in the month of July, including one of their biggest commitments in the whole cycle. That prospect being Carter Gooden. Gooden is one of the highest-rated defensive linemen in the country, who was a primary target for the prospect. He is one of the better players in the nation, and is the best player in the state of Massachusetts.
Gooden committed to the UCLA Bruins over many schools that he has been to on an official visit. Among the schools that have offered him, he committed to the Bruins over the Michigan State Spartans, North Carolina Tar Heels, Penn State Nittany Lions, the Virginia Cavaliers, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Syracuse Orange, and the Boston College Eagles. This solidifies the claims that the Bruins fought off some of the better competition.
Following his commitment, the talented prospect had many things to say. This includes the breakdown that he had on the commitment with UCLA Bruins On SI. Here is what the newest commit had to say.
"The biggest thing was the coaching staff there. I have always loved the way that Coach Malloe runs his defense and the different types of systems that allow you to showcase your ability, and allow you to play in your best position."
The talented recruit circled back to what it was like when he called the UCLA coaching staff to tell them about his commitment.
"Thye were super excited. Like I told coach Franklin first and he was super excited on the phone. After that I told Coach Foster, and he was super excited. They told me that they were excited to get me on board and be a big piece of this program."
Will the newest Bruins commit be peer recruiting for the Bruins?
"I'm just looking to focus on my high school season."
Will the talented recruit be visiting any other programs, or is he locked down with the UCLA Bruins.
"I would say I don't plan on visiting any other programs at all."
Gooden left off with a statement to the UCLA fanbase.
"I'm excited to come play for the Bruins, be a Bruin, and be a part of the family."
