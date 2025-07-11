UCLA Fans React to Marcus Almada's Commitment
The UCLA Bruins have been adding more and more talented prospects to their 2026 recruiting cycle, which is headline by many of the nation's best recruits, including guys like Johnnie Jones and Micah Smith.
They have landed many of their top targets at a plethora of different positions, whether it’s the wide receiver position where they landed Jonah Smith or the cornerback position where they landed Justin Lewis, the Bruins have done a great job and will continue to build up their class as the month of July continues.
The Bruins went out and made another big splash in the 2026 recruiting class as they landed one of Massachusetts' best athletes in the state. This development comes as they added their fourth defensive lineman to the class, which is the sweet spot number for this defensive coaching staff. That defensive lineman being March Almada.
Almada was a primary target for many of the schools on his top list. Some of the schools included the Maryland Terrapins, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Virginia Cavaliers, and others that were among the top few schools.
While the UCLA Bruins have done everything they can to land their top targets, what people often don’t discuss as much as they should is the fact that they are able to land the “cherry on top” type of guys, which is exactly what they landed when they got Almada in the class.
The talented prospect is ranked the seventh best in the state according to 247Sports and has already received plenty of attention and notice to the point where many believe his ranking will skyrocket following this commitment.
Fans were quick to show their reaction as they were excited that they landed another defensive lineman who has plenty of potential to make an impact early on with the UCLA Bruins team. It’s not often that you can look at your class and see four guys who can make an early impact, but the Almada commitment makes this one of the better defensive lineman groups in the 2026 class.
One supporter said, "Congratulations Marcus! So proud and happy for you. Wish you great success! 401 goin WEST COAST!"
A fan said, "Welcome to Westwood brotha 4's up."
"Congratulations Marcus," said another fan.
