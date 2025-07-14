UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Transfer Roundup, Part 5
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we continue our transfer roundup series and break down another batch of UCLA transfers this season.
To watch today's episode, view below:
The 2025 college football season is looming which means UCLA Bruins fans will finally get their first look at some of the Bruins' incoming transfers from the offseason.
DeShaun Foster went to work in the transfer portal in his first full offseason as Westwood's head coach and lured 29 transfers to cultivate the 20th-ranked transfer class in the nation on 247Sports' transfer ranking board.
In this new UCLA Bruins on SI series, we're going to dive into each transfer and how they did last season, including a few evaluations from national college football analysts.
In part five, we're starting to get into prospects that are slotted as backups in their positions, but have great upside with UCLA -- Anthony Woods, Ashton Sanders and Jamier Johnson.
Anthony Woods, Redshirt Junior TR RB, Utah Utes
Woods comes to Westwood by way of Salt Lake City. Although he's projected as the fourth-string running back behind Jaivian Thomas, Jalen Berger and Anthony Frias II, Woods likely went to UCLA because of it's proximity to home and the potential to bounce back from an ACL injury that kept him from playing at all in Utah.
Ashton Sanders, Redshirt Sophomore TR DL, Oklahoma Sooners
Sanders transferred to UCLA from Oklahoma along with offensive lineman Eugene Brooks, another massive addition for the Bruins in the portal. Sanders is currently slated behind Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams on the defensive line, but with three years of eligibility remaining, he could find himself a starting spot a lot easier than he would have with the Sooners.
Jamier Johnson, Redshirt Senior TR CB, Indiana Hoosiers
Johnson is a former four-star, 90-rated high school prospect and is from Pasadena. The Bruins secondary is bolstered and, in his last collegiate season, Johnson will be competing for a starting spot in is homecoming.
UCLA overhauled most of its defense in the transfer portal and is expected to look for instant impact from a variety of players this upcoming season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this transfer roundup series!
Please let us know your thoughts on these UCLA transfers every episode when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.