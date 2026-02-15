Social Media Witnesses Masterclass Of Dominance Against Indiana

The Bruins were finishing up one of their most dominant seasons ever, with a 24-1 record under their belt, and they had just four games to go before preparing for March Madness.

The first of those four games was set to be against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team that they were well prepared for, and the results showed it.

UCLA won by almost incomprehensible amounts, and they gave social media possibly their most dominant performance of conference play, and of the season, so how was it received by social media?

A Masterclass In Dominance: Quarter One

The first quarter was the only time in the game that gave the Hoosiers a semblance of hope before getting utterly destroyed, as they scored 10 points to UCLA's 17.

In some matches the three possession gap would be manageable and well within comeback range, but UCLA fans already knew what was going to happen, and they just wanted to see better play despite the lead.

End of the 1st Qtr



No. 2 @UCLAWBB 17

Indiana 10



UCLA is shooting an uncharacteristic 36%, tho limiting Indy to 31%. The Bruins should have another cup of coffee during the break so they can wake up. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 15, 2026

A Masterclass In Dominance: Quarter Two

As if the women on the court could hear social media's cries, the score started to increase every possession and Indiana began to get overwhelmed.

In the span of just 15 minutes the Bruins had scored 30 points while keeping the Hoosiers to the same 10 points that they had had in the first.

In growing their lead by 20 points in just one quarter, the Bruins were able to put the game away before halftime, and fans were getting hyped up.

UCLA GIRLS 🔥🔥 — OPTIMUS (@MAC_Loso) February 15, 2026

UCLA natty is easy money — 𝓕 🪄 (@Fiizop) February 15, 2026

A Masterclass In Dominance: Quarter Three

The Bruins continued to dominate coming out of the locker room, and although the lead didn't grow as much as it had in the second quarter, their performance was still very impressive.

UCLA scored 29 to Indiana's 14, and at that point both the Bruins star players and social media were able to lean back and relax for the rest of the game. They would still need to finish the game out well, but the win was practically guaranteed at that point.

UCLA is dog walking Indiana



They get no pub in the Big 10 — Part Time Shawty (@mickbricks) February 15, 2026

why did espn just say the ucla game ended??? — dani (@danisdigidiary) February 15, 2026

A Masterclass In Dominance: Quarter Four

The fourth quarter saw the Bruins letting their deep bench players have some time on the court, which could have easily seen some of their 40+ point lead falter because of the inexperienced players getting time.

However, it did not falter, it instead grew by two points to bring the final score to 92-48, overall giving social media a masterclass in dominance and another thing out of many to look forward to in March.

UCLA vs Indiana 🫣 — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) February 15, 2026

There's UCLA and UConn......and everybody else pic.twitter.com/f7Qg42lgsg — womenshoopsworld (@hoopism) February 15, 2026

FINAL



No. 2 @UCLAWBB 92

Indiana 48



UCLA is now 25-1, 15-0 on the season as they dominate Indiana. This is a team that has the best resume in the nation. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 15, 2026

