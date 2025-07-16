UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Transfer Roundup, Part 6
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we continue our transfer roundup series and break down another batch of UCLA transfers this season.
The 2025 college football season is looming which means UCLA Bruins fans will finally get their first look at some of the Bruins' incoming transfers from the offseason.
DeShaun Foster went to work in the transfer portal in his first full offseason as Westwood's head coach and lured 29 transfers to cultivate the 20th-ranked transfer class in the nation on 247Sports' transfer ranking board.
In this new UCLA Bruins on SI series, we're going to dive into each transfer and how they did last season, including a few evaluations from national college football analysts. This edition looks at a ton of defensive additions to UCLA via the transfer portal. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and secondary coach Demetrice Martin have worked tirelessly to overhaul this Bruins defense, especially in the secondary.
In part six, we look at some solid defensive additions -- Kechaun Bennett, Anthony Jones and Key Lawrence.
Kechaun Bennett, Redshirt Senior TR Edge, Michigan Wolverines
Bennett is one of the two defensive transfers from the state of Michigan on this list, and he is primed to make a decent impact in his final grad season. He played 13 games in Ann Arbor last season and picked up four tackles, a quarterback hurry and a blocked kick in 27 defensive snaps. Because of the sheer lack of depth at the position, he will be one of the most prominent figures at the top of the depth chart at the position.
Anthony Jones, Redshirt Junior TR Edge, Michigan State Spartans
Jones is a well-traveled prospect. With stops at Washington, Oregon, Texas, Indiana, Oregon State and Michigan State, the hope is he finds a home in Westwood. Edge is an important position for UCLA ahead of the season and Jones is a great addition to an overhauled depth.
Key Lawrence, Redshirt Senior TR S, Ole Miss Rebels
Lawrence is projected to start at box safety for the Bruins and is a former highly-touted four-star high school recruit. Lawrence, if anything, brings experience and depth to the Bruins' secondary.
