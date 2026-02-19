Disastrous Road Trip Leaves UCLA in Desperation Mode

UCLA's men's basketball team entered its current stretch of games with golden opportunities to compete with some of the teams of the Big Ten's upper-echelon and improve its standing in both the league and the postseason picture. Instead, the Bruins' season seems to have fallen further off the rails and put their postseason in peril.

UCLA finished its tour of the state of Michigan against the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 15-ranked Michigan State Spartans with two uninspiring blowout losses, being outscored by a combined 58 points. It was a microcosm of the issues the Bruins have had all season, and it only adds to the desperation of the season as they enter the final stretch.

"Ultimately, it's how you play," head coach Mick Cronin told the media following Tuesday night's loss to Michigan State. "You can play up to your capabilities, or you can play below them. Right now, we've got some guys blatantly and obviously playing below their capabilities, outside of Tyler Bilodeau."

Bilodeau remains UCLA's most consistent player, leading the team with 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He finished the road trip with 32 points (22 on Tuesday) and 12 rebounds, but UCLA needs more from the rest of the team.

UCLA's Continuing Issues



UCLA struggled to compete in these games and clearly looked several notches below the Wolverines and the Spartans this week. The only time they seemed locked in was when they trailed by just two at halftime against Michigan, but they lost all that momentum in an atrocious second half, scoring only 18 points.

The offense has been an issue all year because of a lack of consistency, and when UCLA needed its scorers the most, they didn't show up.

"If you can't score, you can't win, real simple," Cronin added. "You're not going to come in here, score 56, and win. That's two games in a row."

It was obvious UCLA did not belong on the same floor, unable to bother either team on the defensive end, showing little to no inside game and physicality, and, at times, seeming disinterested.

"I believe in giving maximum effort, and what I see is Michigan State diving on the floor -- Jaxon Kohler -- up 27 for a loose ball that he had no chance to get," Cronin said. "... I don't think we played well enough, and I told you this earlier this year, we're not physical enough to be in the upper part of this league. We're just not physical enough. We don't play hard enough."

Future Implications

The losses weren't the only negativity surrounding the Bruins this week. Cronin made further headlines by kicking Steve Jamerson Jr. out of the game for an overly aggressive flagrant foul when the game was already in hand, and again in the postgame media scrum when he snapped at a Michigan State reporter for asking "the worst question he's ever been asked."

That's led to speculation about Cronin's efforts, attitude, and job security, but the Bruins have bigger issues to concentrate on as they move forward, beginning with a home matchup against No. 8 Illinois on Saturday. Things look bleak for the program in the wake of its Michigan road trip, but an upset of the Fighting Illini could flip the script in a hurry.

UCLA has dropped into a tie for seventh place in the Big Ten, and it could get worse if the skid doesn't stop. Barely holding onto NCAA Tournament hopes, the Bruins could use a resume builder, especially with so few opportunities remaining after not showing up on a crucial road trip.

