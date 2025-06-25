4-Star DL Linked to UCLA Set to Make Choice
Four-star 2026 defensive lineman and No. 1 recruit out of Massachusetts Carter Gooden is close to making a decision after going on countless official visits for the last month.
Gooden visited Westwood on May 9 and was thoroughly impressed, according to BruinReportOnline. Gooden spoke to 247Sports' Brian Dohn about his recruitment process and where he stands with all the interested teams.
"I am probably going to make my decision in a week or two," Gooden said. "All the schools are still in it. I am still looking at all the schools."
An important wrinkle of UCLA's pursuit of Gooden is their pursuit of his Tabor High School teammate and 3-star defensive lineman Marcus Almada, who just received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land with the Bruins.
It was previously reported that Gooden and Almada were a packaged deal, and while Gooden sort of put that notion to rest, it is still an important factor.
"That is something that could happen but we haven't talked that much about it," Gooden said.
DeShaun Foster and his coaching staff have been lauded by recruits for their focus on development and future plans for incoming prospects, and Gooden revealed that those are a few important factors from him.
"Development," he said about what he learned most in his official visits. "How coaches are going to develop me and get me ready to play at the next level. The scheme they run and how the coaches see me in the defense and a chance to play and get on the field (early) and get film and get minutes."
UCLA, Penn State, Boston College and Virginia are among the favorites to land Gooden whenever he makes his decision.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluated Gooden in May. This is what he had to say about the potential future Bruin:
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements. Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks.
"Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
