What Could UCLA Get in 4-Star QB Oscar Rios?
Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios out of the class of 2026 announced Tuesday that he is narrowing down his two finalists to UCLA and Arizona ahead of his commitment announcement on June 27.
The Downey, California native went on an official visit with the Bruins on June 6 and was part of a large overall group of recruits that visited Westwood over that weekend, many of which pledged to UCLA in the following days.
With coach DeShaun Foster and the Bruins finding themselves close to acquiring yet another four-star talent in their stacked 2026 recruiting class, let's take a look at what UCLA can get in Rios.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, evaluated Rios in May. This is what he had to say about him:
"Rios is a fast rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hails from same school that produced current Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles but is further along at the same stage in his development. Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region. A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field.
"Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation. Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track."
Rios would be another momentous landing for the Bruins in the month of June. They've acquired 10 of their 18 total pledges after just two weekends of visits through the first half of the month and are showing no signs of slowing dow, shooting up to No. 11 on 247Sports' team recruiting rankings as of Wednesday.
