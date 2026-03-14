Tyler Bilodeau’s Injury Significantly Affects UCLA’s Ceiling This Postseason

It’s the last thing you want to see if you are the UCLA Bruins, as star forward Tyler Bilodeau suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Big Ten Quarterfinals against Michigan State.

Bilodeau suffered the injury with a little over three minutes remaining in the first half of the 88-84 win against the Spartans. The Bruins went into the half holding an 11-point lead, and would (hold on or lose) without their best player. Bilodeau finished with 5 points on 2-2 shooting in 10 minutes of action.

Bilodeau’s stats

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It’s a crushing blow to a Bruins team that seems to be figuring things out at the right time. Bilodeau has been the most productive player for UCLA this season, averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds. Bilodeau has also been extremely efficient, shooting 51 percent from the floor, and 46 percent from three-point range while knocking down 87 percent of his free throws.

The star forward was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team for the second consecutive season earlier this week, and has been key to the Bruins’ success that they’ve seen down the stretch of the season. He has scored 20 or more points in a game 10 times — including a 21-point outing in the Big Ten 3rd Round against Rutgers — along with two 30-point games, including a season-best 34 points on Dec. 23 against UC Riverside.

UCLA’s Ceiling Without Bilodeau

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A long-term injury to Bilodeau would drastically affect UCLA’s ceiling in the postseason. They were already to withstand a long-term injury to Skyy Clark during the regular season, and have done a solid job of staying afloat upon his return, but an injury that keeps Bilodeau sidelined for a while could only be seen as a catastrophic blow to the Bruins’ hopes in March.

If Bilodeau can’t give it a go, they’ll need contributions from the rest of the group to make up for his production. Point guard Donovan Dent has been a heater of late, and recently notched the first triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history after a 12-point, 12-assist, and 10-rebound outing against Rutgers. To survive a period of time without Bilodeau, the Bruins are going to need more of that out of their other top talents.