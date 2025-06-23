What is UCLA Getting in Madden Soliai?
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA Bruins added to a massive 2026 recruiting class Saturday by landing Kahuku (Hawaii) three-star safety Madden Soliai along with his cousin and high school teammate Malaki Soliai-Tui.
The cousins marked Foster's 20th and 21st recruits from the class of 2026 and kept the Bruins floating around the top-10 of 247Sports' national recruiting class rankings. Yet another addition to one of Westwood's best recruiting classes in a decade.
Soliai is the No. 8 prospect out of Hawaii and had offers and close reported interest from Cal and Boise State. But Foster, his coaching staff and the culture he's cultivating in Westwood are what gave the Bruins the edge.
"Coach Fos is brewing up something special in Westwood," Soliai told 247Sports. "I believe the coaching staff can help develop me to reach my full potential and push me past my limits. The culture and tradition that UCLA's program is building is similar to my own school, Kahuku High School, so it feels just like home."
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, evaluated Soliai just a day before announcing his commitment. Here's what he had to say about the future UCLA defensive back:
"Soliai is one of the toughest and hardest hitting safeties out West. Plays with a maniacal motor and brings a major edge and compete level every time out. Players who come out of Kahuku are known for their physicality and Soliai definitely fits that description. A solid tackler who can get downhill in a hurry and runs right through opposing ball carriers. Shows excellent ball skills and cover instincts as well and is one of the better cover safeties we've seen.
"Had multiple interceptions where he jumped routes and offers some value as a punt returner as well. Played a ton of man to man coverage as a boundary corner and looked comfortable and natural in that setting. Shows some stickiness in coverage, plays the ball and doesn't panic in trail mode.
"A special teams ace who blocked multiple punts and kicks and is one of those players who just does a little of everything well. Really like the positional versatility he brings to a program and is a coaches dream for his ability to play multiple roles in a defense along with how hard he plays."
