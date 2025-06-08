EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Jackson Talks UCLA Offer And More
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class, as they currently sit with one commit in the class. Their lone commit is a wide receiver commit by the name Demaje Riley from Tulare Union High School.
The Bruins recently offered 2027 athlete and Texas high schools standout Kevin Jackson. Jackson is a 2027 athlete from Shadow Creek High School. Jackson holds multiple offers with the Bruins coming in recently.
Following his offer, the talented 2027 recruit caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to break down his UCLA Bruins' offer that he received in May.
"Being offered by the Bruins means a lot to me," the talented recruit shared with UCLA Bruins On SI. "It’s a huge honor to be recognized by such a fantastic program, and it shows me that all my hard work paid off."
The talented prospect was offered by one of the most popular coaches on the Bruins staff as he was offered by Demetrice "Coach Meat" Martin who is the cornerbacks coach for the UCLA Bruins.
Unfortunately, the Bruins' coach had to relay the message to his family as they are not allowed to connect with the recruit until June 15th, which is the exact date that coaches can begin contacting 2027 prospects instead of relaying messages through family and coaches. Jackson detailed what the message was that Coach Meat gave to him.
"Coach Meat is the one who offered me. He told my family that he really wants to work with me so we can dominate the West Coast," the Bruins target stated.
The visiting process can be a huge deal for many recruits, and often is done before a recruit commits. Luckily for the Bruins., they can expect to host the Shadow Creek High School star who confirmed to UCLA Bruins On SI that he will be visiting, however he has yet to set a date or even a timeline.
"Yes, I plan to visit UCLA soon, but I just don’t have a certain date or timeline for it yet. I’d definitely love to see the facility and check everything out in person."
Many things come to mind for the talented prospect considering the UCLA Bruins, including the tradition they bring to the table.
"When I think about the Bruins, I think of their tradition, brotherhood, and winning, because they have always been one program to really stand out in CFB. Also, they’ve produced a lot of great players."