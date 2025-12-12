UCLA Making Progress with 2027 Three-Star Wide Receiver

There are several things that Bob Chesney needs to accomplish in his first year as UCLA's head coach, but arguably none are more important than bringing the Bruins back to being one of the top destinations for elite local recruits.

With the 2026 recruiting cycle winding down, Chesney and his staff are shifting their focus to the 2027 class and have already made progress with local recruits. One of those recruits is a three-star wide receiver who recently shared where the Bruins stand in his recruitment.

Three-Star 2027 California Receiver Details UCLA Recruitment

UCLA's previous staff, under former head coach DeShaun Foster, had been targeting Benjamin Harris, a three-star wide receiver from Servite High School in Anaheim, California, for several months, having first extended an offer to him back in June.

Living just 40 minutes away from UCLA's campus, Harris had mutual interest with the Bruins, but Foster's firing complicated things. However, the young wide receiver recently shared with Rivals' Adam Gorney that he understands that college football is a business, and has been doing his best to show the new staff under Chesney what kind of player he is.

“When I first heard the previous head coach [Foster] got fired, I had a good relationship with him because he was the one that really spoke to me when I got offered so when he got fired it was a bummer but that’s what happens in this game, it’s a business, so you can’t get too attached, you always have to be prepared for anything," Harris told Gorney.

He continued, “When that happened I wanted to try my best to get my name out to the new head coach just so he could know who I am and see what he has as a weapon as an athlete.”

Although Harris is a small receiver at 5'7" and 165 pounds, he is one of the fastest prospects in the 2027 class. He told Gorney that the new UCLA staff has been impressed with his film and that there is ongoing mutual interest.

“The main thing they talked about is my speed,” Harris told Gorney. “They said my speed was the strength of my game. They like how I am as a player and based off my film I could fit really good in their program and they could use a player like me.”

The three-star wide receiver would be a solid addition to UCLA's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 767 overall player nationally, the No. 98 wide receiver, and the No. 87 prospect from California.

Harris has heard from several Power Four programs that have received offers from Miami, Oregon, Arizona, Penn State, and others. However, it appears he is very interested in UCLA, and if Chensey decides to push for the three-star, the Bruins should have a strong chance of landing him.

