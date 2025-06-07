BREAKING: 4-Star OL Micah Smith Commits To UCLA
The UCLA Bruins are off to a solid start in the world of recruiting as they have landed many commits in the 2026 class. The Bruins have been looking to add more talent and commits to the class as official visit season continues, and on June 7th, they did just that. The Bruins landed one of their top targets on the offensive line after successfully recruiting him throughout his recruitment.
On Saturday, four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith announced his commitment, as he committed to the UCLA Bruins. The commitment comes at a great time, as he is currently the first and only to commit to the Bruins thus far in the recruiting class.
Smith is the highest-rated commit thus far in the class, and he will help the Bruins in the long run with peer recruiting and bringing the top targets in the class to LA. A notable position that the Bruins have yet to land is a QB commit in the 2026 class, as many QBs would be reasonable to hold off without seeing their full hand when it comes to the men up-front protecting them each and every Saturday, as many can confirm that a QB can only be as good as his offensive line and wide receivers allow him to be.
Luckily for the Bruins, they are getting one of the better offensive linemen in the class, which can make that job a whole lot easier. He committed to the Bruins over many schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami. It is also worth noting that he currently plays ball at Vero Beach High School in Florida, which makes him yet another out-of-state commit.
247Sports' Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, recently did an evaluation on the prospect. Here is what he had to say.
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility."
