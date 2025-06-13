Where UCLA's Recruiting Class Ranks After Landing 3-Star IOL
Make that seven new commitments in the last five days for DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins after three-star offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky announced his commitment to Westwood on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound inside offensive lineman from San Juan Hills High School (San Juan Capistrano, California) chose the Bruins over the likes of Cal Poly, UNLV, Auburn and Colorado State.
He is UCLA's 15th commitment for the 2026 recruiting class and shoots the Bruins even further up the team recruiting class rankings after his commitment.
247Sports has the Bruins at No. 11 on its 2026 recruiting class team rankings after Javorsky's commitment. Rivals pegs UCLA at No. 14 and On3 has them at 16. Differing rankings aside, just last week Foster and the Bruins were ranked around the late 30s and early 40s in every team ranking list. Foster and his coaching staff are continuing to usher in a brand new era and culture in Westwood.
Javorsky talked to Rivals ahead of his commitment and revealed what led to his choice.
“It was a weekend I won’t forget,” Javorsky told Rivals. “Getting to this point was unexpected. I talked to my parents on Saturday night and told them, ‘I’m literally trying to find something I don’t like, and I can’t find it.’ I was having a great time and enjoying everything, but when I had my one-on-one with coach Kwon, I knew I was home.
“I was not prepared to commit this weekend, but it really does feel like home. Everyone has different reasons for where they end up and for me, with every coach I've spoken with, they ask me what is most important to me. I have said the same thing to every single coach — culture, development, accountability, family. UCLA checked every box for me.”
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, did an evaluation on Javorsky earlier in the week. Here's what he had to say about Westwoods newest addition to a bolstered offensive line class:
"Javorsky had a big off-season and established himself as one of the top offensive lineman out West. Plays predominately right tackle but we think he slides inside and moves to guard or even center in college. In fact, center could be the ultimate meal ticket for him and he has all the traits you want to see at the position. An extremely tough and physical player who plays with leverage and balance and is a true finisher. Shows excellent feet and flexibility in his ability to pick up stunts and late moving targets. A strong base allows him to sit and stay in front of inside bull rushers and shows off very strong hands as well. Has a solid wrestling background and has definitely aided in terms of his fluidity as an athlete and tenacious and rugged style of play. Two-way snaps are there as well and he made plays along the defensive line that flashed his athleticism and relentless style of play. May lack ideal length but still like the prospect and can see as a multi-year starter at the high Power 4 level."
