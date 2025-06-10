UCLA Jumps Into Top-20 in 2026 Recruiting Team Rankings
Coach DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins this week are gaining a ton of momentum in the 2026 recruiting class, holding a number of official visits and landing a few massive commitments.
Following a weekend where Foster landed the highest-rated recruit of his tenure at the helm, four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith, along with a few other three-stars from the class of 2026, the Bruins jumped into the top-20 of various recruiting team rankings.
UCLA is now 17th on On3's 2026 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings after the commitment of three-star linebacker Ramzak Fruean. Fruean is Westwood's 12th commitment and was part of the group of 10-plus recruits that took a visit to Westwood over the weekend.
Fruean told Rivals/Bruin Blitz that linebackers coach Ikaikai Malloe's home visit was a driving force in his commitment.
“The biggest reason I chose UCLA was because of coach Malloe — being at my house, my school and just being himself,” Fruean told Bruin Blitz. “He is a coach that I will run through a wall for, no questions asked. His plan for me, the way he cares and loves his players, the reason he keeps showing up every day even though he has a family at home, is why I am committed to UCLA. Seeing the hard work that he puts in that not (many) people even see is why I’m here, why I’m home.
“This is the best decision I will ever make.”
The Bruins are also starting to close in on some other top recruits, including four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, who is the Hawaii's top recruit and the sixth-rated linebacker in the country. Ili told On3 that he will decide between UCLA and crosstown rivals USC when he announces his commitment on Sunday, June 15.
In May, 247Sports' Greg Biggins evaluated Ili. Here's what he had to say about the highly-touted recruit:
"Ili recently made the move from Southern California to Hawaii and will play his senior year at Island powerhouse Kahuku. Was a three-year starter at Orange Lutheran, one of the state's top program and was arguably the best all around linebacker in the state, regardless of class, as a junior. Offers a ton of positional versatility and is capable of playing all three 'backer positions and in any type of defensive scheme. Physical enough and has the frame to play inside, athletic enough to cover and play in space and offers pass rush ability as well. A big hitter who loves contact, decisive making reads and can get downhill in a hurry. Fluid in coverage and looks comfortable checking tight ends and even running backs out of the backfield. Plays with suddenness and can explode through gaps and is always in attack mode. Still pretty lean but has the frame to easily add good weight and should play close to 240 pounds or so at the next level. With his all around skill set to go along with his toughness and compete level, Ili has a great chance to be a multi-year starter in college as well and an early impact player."
Foster and the Bruins are taking strides this recruiting season and are showing no signs of slowing down.
