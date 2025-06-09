UCLA Flips 3-Star Commit from North Carolina
Coach DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins are building up tons of momentum this recruiting season, landing quality three-star defensive back Justin Lewis after flipping his commitment from North Carolina.
The Rancho Cucamonga product committed to North Carolina in late January, but eventually flipped his commitment Sunday when he was offered by the Bruins.
Lewis was in Westwood for a 7v7 tournament with his high school when he received the offer. He marks UCLA's 10th commitment for the class of 2026 and eighth three-star. He has a 5.7 recruit rating on Rivals.
This pledge is another wrinkle in what has been a hot week for UCLA in terms of recruiting. Foster and his program just landed four-star offensive lineman Micah "Champion" Smith and had a big weekend of visits that included four-star quarterback Oscar Rios.
Rios and the recruiting visit group actually got to meet up with legendary comedic actor Adam Sandler.
Smith, a highly-touted recruit, chose Westwood over a handful of big programs like Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Tennessee and Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State. He is Foster's highest-rated commit since being handed the keys to the program in February 2024. The Vero Beach, Florida product is also UCLA's highest rated commit in their 2026 class of recruits.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive tackle is ranked No. 46 in ESPN's top 300 recruits of 2026. He's the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the nation. The recruit took his official visit to Westwood in May and knew right then and there that he wanted to be a Bruin.
"I just felt it when I went there -- it felt like home to me," Smith told ESPN. "I was never certain of when I was going to commit. But when I felt right about it, I knew I was going to be ready to make that the time to do it. It felt right."
Foster continues to ride the momentum into his second season of what fans are deeming the "Fos Era." After finishing last season, their inaugural year in the Big Ten, 5-7, the Bruins' trajectory couldn't be any better. Behind a strategy the program is coining "build real relationships coast to coast," Westwood is becoming a more attractive location day by day.
