UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA Upsets Michigan State — Big Ten Quarterfinal Breakdown

UCLA cruised past Michigan State in the quarterfinals, winning 88–84.

In today’s episode, we will walk through UCLA’s impressive upset victory and how the Bruins were able to pull it off. We will also discuss key player performances and the potential implications following a win of this caliber. UCLA is full steam ahead vs Purdue .

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Tyler Bilodeau appeared to sprain his knee after playing just 10 minutes in the first half. For most teams, losing their best player could cause everything to fall apart. However, that was not the case for UCLA. The Bruins’ top three guards all delivered strong performances to push UCLA into the semifinals.

Donovan Dent led the way with another standout performance, scoring 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting while adding six rebounds and 12 assists. Performances like this remind everyone that UCLA landed one of the best players in last year’s transfer class.

Michigan State guard Denham Wojcik (10) dribbles against UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trent Perry also stepped up in a big way. Not only were his points spread throughout the entire game, but they came with strong efficiency. His 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting made this one of his best performances of the season. UCLA will hope he can carry that momentum into the semifinal.

Skyy Clark also appeared to find his rhythm. After several games where he struggled to make an impact, he looked much more comfortable offensively. It is possible that Bilodeau’s injury forced the guards to take on larger offensive roles, which ultimately helped Clark settle into the offense.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA looked far more comfortable offensively. Against Rutgers, the Bruins shot just 38% from the field. Against Michigan State, they shot an impressive 56%, showing a major improvement in efficiency. Most of these points for UCLA came beyond or close to the arc. This is its bread and butter.

Defensively, UCLA also showed improvement. The Bruins held Michigan State to 45% shooting while allowing just 33 points in the first half. However, the second half became much more challenging, as Michigan State scored 51 points and nearly erased the lead.

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) goes to the basket against UCLA forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If UCLA can replicate a performance like this against Purdue, the Bruins could find themselves advancing to the Big Ten championship game. The biggest question will be whether UCLA can maintain its offensive efficiency while adjusting to the potential absence of Bilodeau.

The Bruins showed in this game that their guard play can carry them through difficult situations, but that level of production will need to continue. If UCLA’s guards stay hot and the team can control the rebounding battle, the Bruins could be in a strong position to pull off another upset.