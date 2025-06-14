4-Star Recruits Linked to UCLA Placed on Flip Watch
Coach DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins have been riding a recruiting hot streak in the last couple of weeks that shows no signs of slowing down.
The Bruins have already been successful in acquiring four-star commits and even flipping pledges of three-stars. Rivals released their top-5 West recruits on flip watch, and four of them have been linked to UCLA.
Could Foster and his recruiting staff continue their momentous recruiting period by snagging one of, or some of these prospects? Let's take a look at the names.
1. Samu Moala, Texas A&M, EDGE
This four-star edge defender is atop Adam Gorney's list of potential flips. Moala, a Lawndale, California native, committed to the Aggies back in October.
Here's what national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, had to say in his evaluation of Moala:
"Moala is an early top 100 player in the ’26 class and has all the tools we look for in a young prospect. He plays inside ‘backer at the high school level so he can roam and make plays sideline to sideline but we think he’ll grow in to an edge rusher at the college level. He’s already 6-4, 235 pounds and has plenty of room to grow and add good weight. He’s a high level athlete who clocked a 19.03 MPH time on the Catapult GPS system this season. He’s able to make plays all over the field and his motor is always running. He’s physical at the point of attack and he can take on blockers in the box but really excels running down plays from behind. He’s already a national recruit and his upside is as high as any player in the state in the sophomore class."
2. Vance Spafford, Georgia, WR
Spafford, a four-star receiver out of Mission Viejo, California, is Rivals' No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the nation and 40th recruit over. He committed to Georgia in November but took official visits to UCLA and USC last week.
Here's what Bigging had to say about the 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver in his evaluation:
"Gifted wide out and has some rare traits that should allow him to be a dominant player at the next level. Elite as a route runner and looks like a college player already in his ability to turn a defender and get separation. Extremely quick and explosive off the line and has the down field speed to separate. Runs well after the catch and shows the ability to make multiple defenders miss in the open field. Not a big receiver at a shade under 5-foot-11 but has a strong upper body and can easily beat press coverage and is tough to bring down one on one. Wins 50-50 and contested catches and shows advanced ball awareness. Explodes getting in and out of his breaks and should offer value as a punt and kick returner as well. Highly instinctive football player combining polish and explosive big play ability. A fun prospect to track over the coming years and has the skill set to play on Sunday’s."
3. Khalil Terry, Michigan State, S
This four-star safety represents the class of 2027. Terry took an unofficial visit to Westwood in April and committed to the Spartans in December. He is the 14th rated safety in his class.
Biggins did an evaluation of the Tustin, California product in April as well, this is what he had to say:
"Terry is hybrid safety who can cover and plays a physical game. He’s a smart, instinctive defensive back and is always around the ball. He’s a high football IQ player and looks to be 2-3 steps ahead of everyone else on the field. Was timed at 20.3 MPH on the Catapult GPS in a game last season and plays with pace and suddenness. He’s a physical player, tackles well in space and will get downhill in a hurry to make a big hit. He anticipates routes, can bait a quarterback and shows good cover skills for a safety. He’s one of the more complete safeties in the region and has all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level."
4. Madden Williams, Texas A&M, WR
Back to the class of 2026 and College Station. Terry is a four-star receiver out of Bellflower, California and committed to the Aggies a few days before the new year. Williams took four unofficial visits to UCLA dating back to 2022.
Biggins did an evaluation on him in April 2024, here's what he had to say:
"No receiver out West has impressed more on the camp and 7v7 circuit than Williams. Has really filled out his 6-2 frame and is a strong, powerful receiver and very good in jump and contested catch situations. A clever route runner who knows how to get open and can line up out wide or in the slot. Not a burner right now and needs to continue to improve his long speed but runs well enough and knows how to use his speed to set up a defensive back. Can get behind a defense because of his advanced route running and has very strong hands. Highly competitive receiver who wants the ball and has shown he has the raw talent to be a No. 1 WR at the Power 4 level."
