Four-Star UCLA 2026 Safety Commit to Visit Elsewhere
While UCLA's recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux, has been on a hot streak in the 2026 recruiting cycle, landing five commitments in the last two weeks, the Bruins might soon face a setback in their 2026 class.
A four-star UCLA safety commit is set to take an official visit with the Texas Longhorns this weekend, putting the Bruins in danger of losing one of the highest-rated players in their 2026 class.
Standout Bruins Safety Commit Set to Visit Texas
Toray Davis, a four-star safety from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado, who has been committed to UCLA since June, is slated to travel to Austin this weekend for an official visit with Texas.
After the Bruins parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster earlier this season, they saw a wave of decommitments from their 2026 class. While Davis hasn't decommitted from UCLA yet, his recruitment has picked up some major traction throughout the fall.
Iowa, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Indiana, Texas, and Washington have all offered Davis since Foster's firing. His official visit with the Longhorns is his third this fall, following visits with the Huskies and Badgers.
Davis spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about his upcoming trip to Austin and expressed his strong interest in Texas, as well as his excitement about the visit. He did mention that, as of now, he's still committed to UCLA but is exploring other options due to the program's uncertainty at head coach.
- “I’m excited to visit, I have a lot of interest in Texas so it will be good to finally get out there.” Davis told Biggins. He added, “I’m still committed [to UCLA], I never backed off,” Davis said. “It’s tough not knowing the coaching situation right now so that’s why I’m taking some visits, I have to keep my options open.”
Davis is UCLA's third-highest-rated 2026 commit, so losing him would be a big hit to the Bruins' class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 372 overall player in the country, the No. 33 safety, and the No. 4 prospect from Colorado.
While there's still a possibility that Davis remains committed to UCLA, his visit with Texas comes just days before Early National Signing Day, so the timing could push him to make a decision shortly after his trip.
There's no denying that UCLA has managed to accomplish more on the recruiting trail than anyone expected for the program after the firing of Foster. However, recruiting has its ups and downs, and the Bruins might face some bad news about Davis before the 2026 cycle ends.
