BREAKING: Bruins Land 3-Star DE David Schwerzel
The hits just keep on coming for DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins as yet another pledge for the class of 2026 comes in; three-star defensive end David Schwerzel.
The Seattle native announced his commitment Thursday, telling Rivals. The Bruins had to fight an uphill battle to land the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder, as many recruiting sites forecasted the Washington landing him.
The Bruins beat out the likes of Washington, Stanford and Cal for the pledge. His commitment comes after UCLA hosted him on an official visit on Saturday, June 14 as part of Westwood's second consecutive weekend of visits.
Recruiting reporter for Rivals Matt Moreno detailed just how surprising this commitment was for UCLA.
"Felt like David Schwerzel to Washington was a foregone conclusion at one point but the Bruins pull off the commitment from the Seattle-based DE. More big moves in Westwood," Moreno said.
This pledge boosts the Bruins into the No. 10 spot on Rivals' 2026 team recruiting class rankings and No. 8 on 247Sports' list. UCLA continues its June surge of commitments as Schwerzel is its 19th overall and 11th in June. Foster and his coaches continue to turn Westwood into a place to be.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, evaluated Schwerzel in early May. Here's what he had to say about the newest Bruin:
"Schwerzel is one of the top defensive lineman out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. We could see him playing in any scheme and moving around and playing some edge, three-tech or as a traditional tackle depending on the front. He has a big, strong 6-3.5, 265 pound frame and could easily carry 290 pounds without losing any of his athleticism. He has length, strong hands and plays with good pad level. He’s a tough kid who can play the run and offers some pass rush ability. He’s a high motor defender who pursues well to the football and run down plays from behind. He has the multi-sport background we like and along with football, also plays hoops and throws the shot in track. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and should be a multi-year starter at the next level."
