Will Bruins Have to Navigate Injury Concerns in Recruiting?
Injuries are always unfortunate at the end of the day, even if they happen to a player or a team you don’t like. However, one could argue that it is even more unfortunate when a player at the high school suffers a terrible injury.
This can change their future, which, in case you don’t know, this is why players commit to a program early on. One of the Bruins' commits, Jonah Smith, is set to miss another season after suffering another injury that will keep him sidelined for the season. The injury he suffered is a knee injury.
This will be the third season that he has missed. This will be something to pay attention to, as the talented prospect has barely played in the high school football season. The Bruins will likely keep him in the class, despite the injury concerns, because in his short time away from injury, he was magnificent. He brings a lot to the table, as National Recruiting Reporter Caleb Sisk did a deep dive into his film.
“Smith is a go-getter type of wide receiver. If it is thrown over a defender's head, you'd better believe he’s bringing that ball down. This is exactly what you want in the physicality of this type of wide receiver. While this is a trait that you have to have a very solid quarterback for due to the ability to pinpoint this pass, you can expect Smith to be a guy who can bring the ball down and complete the play instead of just having 1/2 of the play completed,” said Sisk in his review of the talented prospect.
The early reports have indicated that he is going to be good to go when he starts at UCLA, as they are excited for what he can bring to the table. The Bruins will need to be careful with the injury concerns, as this has many believing that maybe it will take him longer to see the field, not because of his talent, but because of his injuries that have like stunned his growth when it comes to the step up against talent.
Fans will hope for the best for Smith, who is an excellent person even away from the football field, as no one wants something like this to happen once again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.