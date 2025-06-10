Bruins Land Yet Another 4-Star OL Commit
UCLA's massive weekend of visits is continuing to pay dividends as four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones officially committed to the Bruins on Monday.
Jones is DeShaun Foster's highest-rated pledge in his tenure in Westwood. Given a 92.04 On3 industry rating, the Berkeley Prep (Bradenton, Florida) recruit takes the top spot on UCLA's 2026 recruiting class mere days after four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith held it.
The 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive tackle chose the Bruins over the likes of Ole Miss, Colorado, Penn State, Florida State and Vanderbilt after taking his official visit to Westwood along with countless other prospects last weekend.
Countless recruits have lauded UCLA following their visits and Jones was no different. His father, Johnnie Jones Sr., credited the Bruins' ability to provide his son with adequate resources for years to come.
“It was Johnnie’s journey and his decision,” he told On3 following Jones Jr.'s commitment. “UCLA was real. We saw longevity on and off the field at UCLA and Johnny feels he can be a part of something UCLA is building. UCLA did a great job recruiting him and we, as his parents, were here and supportive on his side. This was his journey and his decision. He feels can be one of the main pillars of UCLA football and the vision of the program.”
According to On3, Jones is the 81st-ranked player in the nation, 10th out of the state of Florida and eighth at his position nationally. Foster and the Bruins land yet another huge prospect and are continuing to shoot up the 2026 recruiting class rankings.
Director of scouting for 247Sports, Andrew Ivins, evaluated the prospect back in late February. Here's what he had to say about Westwood's latest commitment:
"Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan. Spent much of youth focused on basketball until he earned a starting role as a sophomore for Florida’s 2M state champions. Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection. Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents. Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity. Needs to commit to the process, but projects as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender after a few developmental semesters."
