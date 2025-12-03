UCLA Loses Four-Star Offensive Lineman to Illinois

Although UCLA's recruiting staff has done a great job of salvaging the program's 2026 class in the months following the firing of head coach DeShaun Foster, it's safe to say that the Early National Signing Period hasn't been kind to the Bruins.

In the last 24 hours, UCLA has lost three four-star commits from their 2026 class, including a highly-touted offensive lineman who flipped from the Bruins to Illinois on Wednesday.

Four-Star Bruins Offensive Lineman Commit Flips to Illinois

On Dec. 3, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Micah Smith, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Florida, had flipped his commitment from UCLA to Illinois.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Micah Smith has Flipped his Commitment from UCLA to Illinois, he tells me for @Rivals ⁰⁰The 6’6 320 IOL had been Committed to the Bruins since June⁰⁰“Can’t wait to be apart of the FamILLy 4L”⁰⁰https://t.co/xfGstpFjWt pic.twitter.com/vUpQLHtJvF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 3, 2025

UCLA had pursued Smith throughout his recruitment process, first extending an offer to him back in August of 2024. The Bruins hosted him on campus in Westwood for an official visit in May, and the four-star offensive lineman committed to the program in June.

While Smith stayed committed to UCLA throughout the fall, more schools began to make a push for him after Foster's firing, with Ohio State and Tennessee hosting him for official visits in October.

Illinois had been interested in Smith throughout his initial recruitment and hosted him for a visit back in April. The Fighting Illini continued to pursue him up until signing day, and their efforts paid off as Smith is now a member of their 2026 class.

Losing Smith is a massive hit to UCLA's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 274 overall player nationally, the No. 21 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 39 prospect from Florida. He had been one of the Bruins' highest-rated commits of the cycle.

Smith is the third elite UCLA commit to flip his commitment from the Bruins to another program during the early signing period.

Toray Davis, a four-star safety from Boulder, Colorado, flipped to Texas on Tuesday evening, and Carter Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman from Marion, Massachusetts, flipped to Tennessee on Wednesday.

UCLA has had an up-and-down 2026 cycle. They started the fall with a top-25 class nationally, but most of those commits left after Foster's firing. However, the Bruins gradually rebuilt the class over the past few months, only to lose three of their top-rated commits on signing day.

It's been a bad 24 hours for the Bruins, and new head coach Bob Chesney has a lot of work to do on the recruiting trail after losing Smith, Gooden, and Davis.

