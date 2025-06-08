How Does Micah Smith's Commitment Change UCLA Recruiting Class Ranking?
After landing four-star offensive tackle Micah "Champion" Smith on Saturday, UCLA shot up 247Sports' 2026 Recruit Football Team Rankings.
Prior to Saturday, the Bruins were ranked 37th on 247Sports' team rankings of 2026 recruit classes. After the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Vero Beach, Florida product announced his commitment in the gymnasium of Vero Beach High School, UCLA shot up seven spots to No. 30 on the list.
Smith is UCLA's ninth pledge in the class of 2026 and the highest-rated out of the bunch. If he were to sign, he'd be the Bruins' highest-rated signee since quarterback Dante Moore in 2023. He is the Bruins' second four-star commit for the recruiting class and is coach DeShaun Foster's highest-rated commit during his tenure as head coach.
Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, recently evaluated Smith as a prospect. This is what he had to say:
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility."
The Bruins were able to beat out Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Tennessee and Big Ten Conference foe Ohio State.
This marks another tip in the cap of Foster in what Bruins fans have coined the "Fos Era." Landing Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava and now Smith gives UCLA considrable momentum heading into Foster's second year at the helm.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football and their recruiting class this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.