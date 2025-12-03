UCLA Bruins' Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name ★RATING POSITION HT-WT HS Hometown Micah Smith ★★★★/5 OT 6'6, 320 Vero Beach Senior High School Vero Beach, FL Carter Gooden ★★★★/5 DL 6'4, 260 Tabor Academy Marion, MA Anthony Jones ★★★★/5 DL 6'5, 286 Crean Lutheran Irvine, CA Kenneth Moore III ★★★/5 WR 5'10, 165 St. Mary’s Stockton, CA Camden Jensen ★★★/5 TE 6'6, 250 Heritage Littleton, CO Travis Robertson ★★★/5 OT 6'6, 320 West Bloomfield West Bloomfield, MI Malaki Soiliai-Tui ★★★/5 LB 6'1,185 Kahuku Kahuku, HI CJ Lavender ★★★/5 DB 5'11, 175 Mater Dei Santa Ana, CA Logan Hirou ★★★/5 DB 6'1, 185 Santa Margarita Catholic Rancho Santa Margarita, CA Cooper Javorsky ★★★/5 IOL 6'4, 280 San Juan Hills San Juan Capistrano, CA Marcus Kier ★★★/5 DL 6'4, 280 Tabor Academy Marion, MA James Moffat ★★★/5 DL 6'4, 260 Crespi Encino, CA Markus Kier ★★★/5 WR 6'2, 185 Orange Lutheran Orange, CA Major Pride ★★★/5 WR 6'0, 180 Bishop Montgomery Torrance, CA Matthew Muasau ★★★/5 LB 6'1, 225 St. John Bosco Bellflower, CA Joel Queisser ★★★/5 LB 6'6, 225 NFL Academy London, ENG Giancarlo Cereghino ★★★/5 LS 6'0, 205 Campolindo Moraga, CA

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney talks with tight end Lacota Dippre (15) during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Most of these recruits committed to UCLA before the news of Bob Chesney broke. However, that still doesn't mean that the higher-ups and scouting department didn't identify the soft spots at UCLA. This class really emphasizes the offensive line, as well as linebackers.

Offense

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There wasn’t much action for UCLA in the quarterback or running back markets this cycle, which suggests the staff may be content rolling forward with Nico Iamaleava as the established starter and eventually handing the offense to Luke Duncan once his time comes.

The transfer portal also needs to be factored into the equation. With Bob Chesney taking over, UCLA is expected to target several of his top performers from JMU, which should help stabilize any concerns about the lack of early skill-position commits.

After a lackluster offensive season from the Bruins, it is clear that the team really keyed on prospects at the support positions. This group is headlined by Micah Smith (OT) and Travis Roberston (OT). Both could prove to be early contributors.

Defense

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After a very bad season in the UCLA trenches, it is clear from the table that edge rushers are a huge priority. The Bruins were able to grab two four-star recruits in Carter Gooden (ED) and Anthony Jones (DL). Both of these players have the physicals to really make an impact fast.

After the news of Scooter Jackson entering the transfer portal, as well as other notable seniors leaving, the Bruins' secondary will need help. In comes CJ Lavender, a 3 1/2 star cornerback, as well as Logan Hirou, a similarly ranked safety.

Top Commitments in the Class

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Micah Smith, OT, (Vero Beach Senior High School, FL)

6'6, 320 lbs ★★★★/5

Micah Smith brings the ideal size, length, and experience that UCLA prioritizes as it continues to rebuild its offensive line for Big Ten competition. His power, punch, and movement skills give him the versatility to compete at tackle or eventually slide inside, depending on how he develops.

He’s already ahead of the curve in pass protection, showing technique and awareness that should translate well as he adjusts to college speed. With continued growth, he projects as a multi-year contributor in Westwood who offers valuable guard–tackle flexibility.

Notable Offers: Ohio State, Texas, Tennessee

Sep 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers offensive lineman Will McDonald (66) loses his helmet as he is stopped by the UCLA Bruins offense after an interception in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Carter Gooden, DL, (Tabor Academy, MA)

6'4 260 lbs, ★★★★/5

Carter Gooden is an explosive, position-flexible defensive lineman whose athletic background and multisport development give him a unique upside in UCLA’s front. His first-step burst and ability to redirect allow him to penetrate gaps or chase plays down from the backside, making him one of the more active pursuit defenders in the class

While he’s still refining pad level and technique, his upper-body strength and natural playmaking instincts give him a strong foundation if he grows into a 275-plus pound Big Ten-caliber lineman. With development, he projects as a potential difference-maker in Westwood and a long-term NFL upside talent.

Notable Offers: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Miami

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Anthony Jones, DL, (Crean Lutheran, CA)

6'5 286 lbs, ★★★★/5

Anthony Jones is a big-bodied interior defensive lineman with the frame and bulk UCLA needs as it builds a sturdier front for Big Ten play. His experience at multiple spots along the defensive line, combined with his bull-rush ability, gives the Bruins a versatile piece who can anchor different alignments

While he can play a bit upright at times, he shows enough short-area redirection and functional athleticism to be more disruptive than his stat line suggests. With continued refinement, he projects as a high-floor rotational defender who could grow into a quality starter in Westwood with long-term pro potential.

Notable Offers: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Kenneth Moore III, WR, (St. Mary’s, CA)

5'10 165 lbs, ★★★/5

Moore is one of the most polished and explosive receivers on the West Coast, with the route-running precision and suddenness to challenge Big Ten defensive backs from day one.

Verified track speed — including a 10.75 in the 100m and a 21.81 in the 200m — confirms his deep-threat potential and adds real value in the return game. With his combination of polish, burst, and versatility, he projects as an early contributor in Westwood with long-term impact starter potential.

Notable Offers: Tennessee, Washington, UNLV

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers helmets at the line of scrimmage during the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CJ Lavender, DB, (Mater Dei, CA)

5'11 175 lbs, ★★★/5

Lavender is one of California’s most versatile defensive backs, with the ability to line up at corner, nickel, or safety and handle a wide variety of assignments.

A rare four-year starter at national power Mater Dei, he plays with the energy, toughness, and competitive edge that fit perfectly with what UCLA wants in its secondary.

Notable Offers: Miami, Georgia, Indiana

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Historical Context & Class Ranking

The Bruins have actually had a solid early-recruiting class this season. They rank 44th nationally in recruiting. They did a little better last season, ranking 36th overall. Given how last season went, the Bruins still being in the top 50 means something.

With the announcement of Bob Chesney as the head coach, there is definitely a chance UCLA could flip a few more stars to Pasadena.

Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney runs a practice at the school earlier this season. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

This recruiting cycle has been anything but calm for UCLA. One of the early twists came when four-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones decommitted on Sept. 14 following the firing of Deshaun Foster. However, the Bruins caught a major break when Jones reversed course and recommitted on Nov. 2, giving UCLA back one of its most important targets in the 2026 class.

UCLA did take some notable hits along the way, losing three four-star recruits in the process. The Pula twins — Jaron and Kennan — both decommitted on June 26, dealing a significant blow to the Bruins’ receiving haul. Later in the cycle, four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones backed off his pledge on Sept. 14, the same

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins fan watches game action during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of UCLA’s biggest recruiting setbacks this cycle came at the offensive skill positions, where the Bruins struck out on all 14 quarterbacks they offered — including five-star Jared Curtis, who ultimately committed to Vanderbilt. The trend continued in the backfield, as UCLA also missed on all seven running backs on its board, highlighted by four-star target KJ Edwards.

