UCLA Fans React to Huge 4-Star OL Commitment
It's official, DeShaun Foster and his UCLA Bruins landed his highest-rated commit to date after landing four-star offensive lineman from Vero Beach, Florida, Micah "Champion" Smith. Smith announced his commitment Saturday.
UCLA fans, even Foster, took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the massive commitment:
The four-star offensive lineman commits to Westwood by way of Vero Beach, Florida. "Champ," Smith's nickname, is ranked No. 46 on ESPN's top 300 of the 2026 recruiting class. He is the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the recruiting cycle.
According to ESPN, Smith's decision to join UCLA was heavily influence by his relationship with Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon, who just joined UCLA this offseason. Kwon's development plan present to Smith during his spring visit was reportedly a huge driver in the recruit's decision.
"My relationship with [Kwon] was a huge factor," Smith told ESPN. "That's the person that's going to develop you. The culture of the program, that connection with the O-line coach and the opportunity to play when I get there were all big for me."
Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, recently evaluated Smith as a prospect. This is what he had to say:
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility."
