Taking a Look at UCLA WBB’s Recent Tournament Appearances

Since 2023, UCLA has been among the best teams in women’s college basketball. However, the Bruins have yet to capture the national championship that would fully cement their dominance.

Entering this year’s tournament, UCLA is once again considered one of the favorites to win it all. The amount of talent and experience on this roster is difficult to match, and because of that, many believe the Bruins could finally capitalize on a national title opportunity. Still, when looking at UCLA’s recent tournament history, falling just short has become a recurring theme.

2024-2025 | Final Four

UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) scores a three-point field goal on Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the 2024–25 season, UCLA finished the regular season with a 34–3 record. At one point, the Bruins were widely regarded as the No. 1 team in the country. However, they ultimately finished the season ranked No. 3 in the final polls.

Despite entering the tournament with enormous expectations, UCLA’s run ended in disappointing fashion. The Bruins were eliminated in the Final Four by UConn , losing 85–51 in a game that was never particularly close. UCLA struggled offensively throughout the contest and failed to reach double-digit points in the second quarter, allowing UConn to pull away early.

2023-2024 | Sweet 16

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) dribbles the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

In the 2024 season, UCLA also entered the tournament as one of the favorites. The Bruins earned a No. 2 seed after finishing the season 27–7 and climbing as high as No. 2 in the national rankings. They ultimately finished the season ranked No. 10.

UCLA fought hard during that tournament run but saw its season end in the Sweet 16 against LSU. The Bruins lost 78–69 in a competitive game where they remained within striking distance throughout. LSU star Angel Reese dominated the matchup, recording a double-double and helping seal the victory.

2022-2023 | Sweet 16

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The 2022–23 season was another strong year for UCLA. The Bruins finished 27–10 and climbed to No. 8 in the AP rankings after beginning the season unranked. That season helped establish the foundation for UCLA’s rise as a consistent national contender.

UCLA advanced to the Sweet 16 that year, an impressive accomplishment considering the limited expectations entering the season. However, the Bruins were eliminated by powerhouse South Carolina, losing 59–43 in a defensive battle.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Offense proved difficult for both teams in that matchup. UCLA managed just 15 total points across the first two quarters, while South Carolina reached 25 by halftime. The Bruins never fully recovered offensively and ultimately fell short.

2021-2022 | Missed Tournament

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2021–22 season represented UCLA’s most difficult year in recent memory. The Bruins finished 18–13 and missed the NCAA Tournament entirely. The disappointing season created concern within the program and increased pressure to rebuild UCLA into a national contender.

Ironically, that setback helped spark what would become the program’s modern resurgence. In the seasons that followed, UCLA re-established itself as one of the top teams in the country.

Other Notable Successes

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) reacts after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Even before the 2020s, UCLA had been building a competitive résumé under head coach Cori Close . The Bruins reached the Sweet 16 multiple times and made an Elite Eight appearance in 2018. Still, the program has continued searching for the ultimate prize — a national championship.

Looking back at these seasons, it is clear UCLA has consistently positioned itself among the elite programs in women’s college basketball. What the Bruins are still missing, however, is the championship that would define this era.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells in excitement Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With one of the most talented rosters in the country entering this year’s tournament, UCLA has another opportunity to rewrite history and finally claim the national title that has long eluded the program.