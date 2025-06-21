2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup: Offensive Line
Welcome to a new series on UCLA Bruins on SI. The 2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup is going to detail the Bruins' commits and what national recruiting analysts are saying about them. For the first edition of the series, we're starting with UCLA's strongest position group of 2026's recruiting class -- offensive line.
Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon may not have landed the most recruits in 2026 thus far, but he's landed the most impactful, including the two highest rated recruits in DeShaun Foster's tenure as head coach of UCLA.
With that said, let's take a look at UCLA's three offensive line pledges and what some national recruiting analysts have to say about them.
Johnnie Jones Jr., 4-Star OT, Berkely Prep (Tampa, Florida)
Johnnie Jones Jr. is a four-star tackle that is Foster's highest-rated recruit at the helm in Westwood. He committed to the Bruins on June 9, just three days after his official visit, with other offers from Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt to name a few.
Here's what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins had to say in his evaluation of Jones in February:
"Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan. Spent much of youth focused on basketball until he earned a starting role as a sophomore for Florida’s 2M state champions. Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection.
"Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents. Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity. Needs to commit to the process, but projects as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender after a few developmental semesters."
Micah "Champion" Smith, 4-Star IOL, Vero Beach (Vero Beach, Florida)
Micah Smith was Foster's highest-rated recruit ever for a solid two days before Jones Jr. committed. Nonetheless, he is still UCLA's second-highest rated recruit in the class of 2026. He committed to the Bruins on June 7 and had a visit to Westwood on May 15.
Since his pledge, Smith has been one of the most active recruiters to prospects on social media, urging undecided athletes to give UCLA a shot.
Here's what Ivins had to say about Smith in his June 1 evaluation:
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility."
Cooper Javorsky, 3-Star IOL, San Juan Hills (San Juan Capistrano, California)
Cooper Javorsky is UCLA's latest offensive line commitment for the class of '26 and comes in as the 94th overall recruit out of California. He is a part of the Bruins' massive June recruiting and committed to Westwood on June 12 after taking an official visit six days earlier.
Here's what 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say about him:
"Javorsky had a big off-season and established himself as one of the top offensive lineman out West. Plays predominately right tackle but we think he slides inside and moves to guard or even center in college. In fact, center could be the ultimate meal ticket for him and he has all the traits you want to see at the position. An extremely tough and physical player who plays with leverage and balance and is a true finisher. Shows excellent feet and flexibility in his ability to pick up stunts and late moving targets. A strong base allows him to sit and stay in front of inside bull rushers and shows off very strong hands as well. Has a solid wrestling background and has definitely aided in terms of his fluidity as an athlete and tenacious and rugged style of play. Two-way snaps are there as well and he made plays along the defensive line that flashed his athleticism and relentless style of play. May lack ideal length but still like the prospect and can see as a multi-year starter at the high Power 4 level."
