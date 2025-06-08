DeShaun Foster Reacts to Major UCLA Commitment
Celebration is certainly in store in Westwood, as DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins landed four-star offensive tackle Micha Smith.
Smith is Foster's highest-rated commit in his tenure at UCLA, and the second-year head coach couldn't contain his excitement on X (formerly Twitter).
The four-star offensive lineman commits to Westwood by way of Vero Beach, Florida. "Champ," Smith's nickname, is ranked No. 46 on ESPN's top 300 of the 2026 recruiting class. He is the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the recruiting cycle.
This is a huge get for Foster and the Bruins. Smith chose Westwood over some massive programs, the likes of Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Tennessee and Big Ten Conference foe Ohio State.
According to ESPN, Smith's decision to join UCLA was heavily influenced by his relationship with Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon, who just joined UCLA this offseason. Kwon's development plan present to Smith during his spring visit was reportedly a huge driver in the recruit's decision.
"My relationship with [Kwon] was a huge factor," Smith told ESPN. "That's the person that's going to develop you. The culture of the program, that connection with the O-line coach and the opportunity to play when I get there were all big for me."
Smith is UCLA's ninth pledge in the class of 2026 and the highest-rated out of the bunch. If he were to sign, he'd be the Bruins' highest-rated signee since quarterback Dante Moore in 2023. Smith joins a program where he could be protecting standout transfer Nico Iamaleava, or his brother, Madden, if he doesn't opt for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, recently evaluated Smith as a prospect. This is what he had to say:
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on Smith this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.