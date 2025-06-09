Recruits Meet Up with Adam Sandler on UCLA Visit
Several recruits including 2026 four-star quarterback Oscar Rios were treated to a pleasant surprise while on their official UCLA visits, running into esteemed comedic actor Adam Sandler.
Rios, 247Sports' 10th-rated quarterback in 2026, was part of a big visiting weekend for the Bruins. The Downey, California native was joined by upwards of 10 other three- and four-stars alike.
This isn't Sandler's first run in with the Bruins. Back in March, he ran into women's basketball star Lauren Betts during their March Madness run. Betts spoke of the meetup fondly during the tournament.
"My family, we just love Adam Sandler," Betts said. "I was actually talking about it on the way there with Coach Shannon ― what if we see Adam Sandler today? We're sitting there, and I see him in the corner of my eye. Sienna is screaming. My dad, before we even get a chance to stand up, he's already over there taking a picture with him ... It was just a crazy experience. I can't believe I met him."
Fortuitous run-ins like this are stroke of luck in a pretty big recruiting week for UCLA. The Bruins this weekend landed four-star offensive lineman Micah "Champion" Smith. Smith is the highest-rated commitment in coach DeShaun Foster's tenure.
Prior to Saturday, the Bruins were ranked 37th on 247Sports' team rankings of 2026 recruit classes. After the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Vero Beach, Florida product announced his commitment in the gymnasium of Vero Beach High School, UCLA shot up seven spots to No. 30 on the list.
Smith is UCLA's ninth pledge in the class of 2026 and the highest-rated out of the bunch. If he were to sign, he'd be the Bruins' highest-rated signee since quarterback Dante Moore in 2023.
Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, recently evaluated Smith as a prospect. This is what he had to say:
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football and their recruiting class this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.