3 Bruins Whose Impact Matters Most in the NCAA Tournament

UCLA will open the NCAA Tournament against Cal Baptist as the Bruins begin their national championship run.

The Bruins have worked all season to reach this point, earning a position where they can enter the first round with confidence . However, that does not mean they can afford to relax. UCLA’s starters will still need to build momentum early before facing tougher opponents later in the tournament.

Lauren Betts | C

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

To begin with, Lauren Betts must continue to be the dominant presence she has been throughout her career at UCLA. This season, Betts leads the Bruins in scoring with 16.4 points per game, rebounds with 8.6, and blocks with 1.9 per game. On a roster loaded with talent, Betts has still managed to establish herself as UCLA’s most important player.

What truly sets Betts apart is her defensive ability. After earning another Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honor, she will once again play a key role in keeping opposing offenses under control. Her ability to protect the paint while remaining effective across the floor makes her irreplaceable in UCLA’s lineup.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reaches for the ball Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Betts was one of the few bright spots for UCLA in its Final Four loss to UConn. She scored 26 points and helped keep the Bruins competitive. However, few of her teammates were able to match that production. Even with more help this season, Betts will still need to maintain that same level of intensity.

Gabriela Jaquez | G

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez has also been one of UCLA’s most dangerous perimeter threats this season. She is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. If UCLA hopes to make a deep tournament run, Jaquez will need to remain a consistent scoring option.

Her ability to contribute as a rebounder despite not playing a traditional rebounding role highlights her strong basketball instincts. However, inconsistency has occasionally been an issue. At times, Jaquez looks like UCLA’s best player, while in other moments she struggles to find her rhythm.

UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez, center, is pressured by Michigan State's, from left, Kennedy Blair, Amy Terrian and Emma Shumate during the second quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In last season’s Final Four against UConn, Jaquez played 33 minutes but failed to score, shooting 0-for-6 from the field. She did contribute eight rebounds, but UCLA will need much more from her if the Bruins hope to avoid a similar outcome this year.

Angela Dugalić | F

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Angela Dugalić has quietly been one of UCLA’s most important contributors. Serving primarily as UCLA’s sixth player, she often steps in to provide relief for Betts and maintain the Bruins’ interior presence.

This season, Dugalić is averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. When she is on the floor, UCLA becomes a more versatile team. Lineups featuring Dugalić alongside Sienna Betts and Lauren Betts give the Bruins a major size advantage, particularly against smaller opponents.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells in excitement Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA is clearly one of the most talented teams in the country. However, translating that talent into consistent results will depend on how well the roster works together. Individually, the Bruins are strong across the board, but at times, inconsistency has forced too much responsibility onto a single player.