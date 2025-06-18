EXCLUSIVE: '28 QB West Stansbury Talks UCLA, 'Dream School' Offer
UCLA hosted its annual prospect camp Tuesday, evaluating over 700 recruits from the classes of 2026-2029. Of the prospects, 2028 quarterback West Stansbury was one of the few to receive an offer from DeShaun Foster and the Bruins.
It's not just any other offer for the Coronado High School (El Paso, Texas), it's a dream come true, as his father, Ed Stansbury, is a standout UCLA alumnus who spent five years in Westwood, two as Foster's lead-blocking fullback in 2000 and 2001.
This is Stansbury's second Division-I offer, next to UTEP, which offered the hometown product back in 2023 while Dana Dimel was still at the helm.
The 6-foot-3, 229-pound signal caller detailed Tuesday's camp and his ensuing offer with UCLA Bruins on SI.
"It went really well," Stansbury said of the camp. "I felt I did really good this camp. I learned a lot. Coach [Tino] Sunseri is a really good coach and I got a lot of good things from it."
Even though Stansbury just finished his freshman season at Coronado, he's always felt like it was his destiny to follow in his father's footsteps. How couldn't he when his father would always tell him that UCLA is the "best school in the world."
"They're building a great program," Stansbury said of his impressions on the culture that Foster is cultivating amid a massive month of recruiting. "They're bringing in a bunch of new guys, new coaches, new players. It's gonna be a really good program in the future.
A program that could possibly include Stansbury, at that. Since Ed left Westwood, he enjoyed a brief stint in the NFL and is back in El Paso with his family. He and his family are still connected to Los Angeles, though, no matter where they reside.
In fact, when he received an offer after a long conversation with Foster, he and his family admittedly couldn't contain their excitement as they were stuck in traffic on the 405 following the camp.
"I was so happy. UCLA's always been my dream school, so it was an honor to get an offer from them," Stansbury said.
Stansbury has a long journey to go, but it seems like his journey might've already been written in history. He will be a promising quarterback in West Texas for years to come, and one Foster and his staff will be keeping an eye on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football this season.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.