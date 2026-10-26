UCLA Football Stock Report: Three Players Rising After Week 8

For the first time since 2005, the UCLA Bruins are 7-0.

As the Bruins continue to ride the momentum from Week 8, here are the players who have seen the biggest rise in their stock this week.

Anthony Woods

Anthony Woods made a crucial mistake in the first quarter against Michigan State, as he got the ball stripped, resulting in a huge fumble return that set the Spartans up for a score a few plays later to take the lead. However, from that point on, he was phenomenal for UCLA’s offense.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Dion Crawford (18) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a bounce-back effort from UCLA’s backfield, Woods led the charge against the Spartans with 14 carries for 112 yards and a score. With Wayne Knight’s status up in the air for UCLA’s next matchup against Nevada, Woods could have a major impact on what the Bruins are able to do offensively.

Semaj Morgan

It looks like the question of who will be UCLA’s top wide receiver has been answered. Over the past few weeks, Semaj Morgan has clearly been the best wideout on the field, and it seems he will be the top target moving forward.

With Dieffenbach stepping into a starting role, it was crucial that someone on that unit stepped up, and it seems like Morgan has done a great job in his two weeks playing with his new quarterback. Against Michigan State, Morgan hauled in seven passes on 10 targets for 70 yards.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) carries the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He remains the Bruins' leading receiver this season, yet he only has 383 yards total. No UCLA wideout has eclipsed 100+ yards in a game so far this season, but my bet would be that Morgan has a night soon when he can be the first.

Ty Dieffenbach

It’s getting repetitive how much praise Ty Dieffenbach is receiving, but it is truly warranted. For a team that looked like it had a massive concern on its hands following Nico Iamaleava’s season-ending injury, this team looks better than ever with Dieffenbach under center. He has taken the concern from the fanbase and turned it into excitement for the rest of this season.

With two solid performances and two wins on his resume, he has taken control of this UCLA team, which now sits at No. 7 overall in the country, an unprecedented standing compared to expectations.

There are many players to choose from who have seen their stock rise this season. Bob Chesney has done a fantastic job of having his guys ready every week, and his ability to have players lower down on the depth chart step up when needed has been special.