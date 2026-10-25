3 Key Reasons UCLA Football Was Able To Beat Michigan State

In the 28-10 win over Michigan State, there were three identifiable reasons the Bruins walked away with an outstanding win.

Capitalizing in the Endzone

All season long, a struggle for the Bruins has been the inability to cap drives off with six. Far too often this season, the Bruins would reach the red zone and end up settling for a field goal after being unable to punch the ball in the end zone. We saw it happen against Oregon two weeks ago, and again last week against Wisconsin.

However, it seems like UCLA was finally able to solve that issue against the Spartans. UCLA kept its field-goal team off the field nearly the entire game and was able to score four touchdowns to move past Michigan State at home. When UCLA finally did decide to settle for a field goal (which was late in the fourth quarter with the game steadily in hand), Mateen Bhaghani missed a 54-yard try.

Bounce-Back Performance From UCLA’s Ground Game

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) and quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were two bounce-back performances we saw in UCLA vs. Michigan State. One was a general display, as UCLA’s run game played much better and looked much more dominant than it did a week ago against Wisconsin. The other involved Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas, as we saw them rebound after making mistakes early in the game. Both backs fumbled the ball in the first half, and both were recovered by Michigan State.

From there, neither Woods nor Thomas allowed the mistake to dictate the rest of their performance. Both ball carriers responded positively, finding the end zone to extend UCLA’s lead in the second half. Woods would end as the leading rusher on the night, running for 112 yards on 14 carries, while Thomas accounted for 41 yards on 10 carries.

Overall, UCLA’s ground game looks much cleaner and has returned to the explosive display UCLA fans have grown accustomed to. The Bruins ran the ball 48 times for 245 total yards and three of the four touchdowns.

Momentum Moving Plays

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (2) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has been riding momentum well all season, and against Michigan State, there were two standout plays that shifted it towards UCLA’s sideline in a major way.

The first was the interception by Donavyn Pellot that set UCLA up for a score to take the lead. The second, a beautiful deep pass by Ty Dieffenbach that Brian Rowe was able to haul in for a 63-yard score. Both plays gave the Bruins a huge wave of momentum, and both resulted in scores for UCLA.