Three Bruins Who Must Step Up To Finish the Season

UCLA is looking good, three players who can make them even better

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

UCLA's Ezavier Staples, center, holds up a Michigan State towel while celebrating with the team after the Bruins win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
UCLA's Ezavier Staples, center, holds up a Michigan State towel while celebrating with the team after the Bruins win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA has won its last two in a very impressive fashion. After beating Michigan State 38-13, the Bruins have shed their "one-hit-wonder" label after upsetting Penn State the week prior.

Many Bruins have fueled this turnaround — most notably Nico Iamaleava, Jalen Berger, and Kwazi Gilmer. Opponents now know exactly who to key in on when facing UCLA. That’s why other Bruins must step up and make their mark.

1. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

TitusMokiao-Atimalala
UCLA's Titus Mokiao-Atimalala catches a touchdown pass against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has been fairly quiet for the Bruins at the halfway mark of the season. Outside of back-to-back touchdowns in the Bruins' last two, fans are hoping to see more out of him.

This season, Mokiao-Atimalala has caught 12 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Mokiao-Atimalala hasn't had a game with over four catches this season, which has allowed defenses to gameplan solely around Kwazi Gilmer.

The Bruins' wide receiver room as a whole needs to step up to finish the season. This starts with strong performances from the receivers down the depth chart, like Mokiao-Atimalala.

2. Jaivian Thomas

JAivian Thoma
UCLA's Jaivian Thomas, right, scores a touchdown on a run as Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the last two games for the Bruins, Jaivian Thomas has been the primary back; however, the production still isn't there. Strong performances from Jalen Berger and Anthony Woods have overshadowed him. Thomas is still looking for his signature game this season.

In the season for Thomas, he has rushed the ball 50 times for 219 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. While the touches have been there for Thomas, if he wants to maintain his workhorse back status in a crowded Bruins backfield, he needs to be more efficient.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Of all of the Bruins' running backs, Thomas ranks last in yards per carry. This isn't a good look considering the Bruins' offense has recently become more run-heavy. Thomas must make the most of his touches moving forward.

3. Rico Flores Jr.

Rico Flores J
Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) reacts after making a first down against LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Rico Flores Jr. missed the first three games of the season recovering from a torn ACL. He was projected to have a good season once he was able to suit up, but so far this hasn't been seen yet. With a Bruins receiver room that is wide open, Flores Jr should be able to make an impact soon.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper takes the field against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Through three games for Flores Jr, he has caught ten passes on 95 yards. In his first two games back he was able to record four catches in back-to-back games. However, this production would sharply decline versus Michigan State, after recording just two catches.

Flores Jr has a real opportunity to move up the depth chart and make a significant comeback. While coming back from an ACL injury is no easy task, mentally and physically, fans are hoping he can make an impact sooner rather than later.

UCL
UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel, right, and the Bruins celebrate after beating Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins have their work cut out for them for the rest of the season. With conference play in full swing, the Bruins and Tim Skipper need all of their players to step up, not just the ones mentioned in the article.

