Three Bruins Who Must Step Up To Finish the Season
UCLA has won its last two in a very impressive fashion. After beating Michigan State 38-13, the Bruins have shed their "one-hit-wonder" label after upsetting Penn State the week prior.
Many Bruins have fueled this turnaround — most notably Nico Iamaleava, Jalen Berger, and Kwazi Gilmer. Opponents now know exactly who to key in on when facing UCLA. That’s why other Bruins must step up and make their mark.
1. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has been fairly quiet for the Bruins at the halfway mark of the season. Outside of back-to-back touchdowns in the Bruins' last two, fans are hoping to see more out of him.
This season, Mokiao-Atimalala has caught 12 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Mokiao-Atimalala hasn't had a game with over four catches this season, which has allowed defenses to gameplan solely around Kwazi Gilmer.
The Bruins' wide receiver room as a whole needs to step up to finish the season. This starts with strong performances from the receivers down the depth chart, like Mokiao-Atimalala.
2. Jaivian Thomas
In the last two games for the Bruins, Jaivian Thomas has been the primary back; however, the production still isn't there. Strong performances from Jalen Berger and Anthony Woods have overshadowed him. Thomas is still looking for his signature game this season.
In the season for Thomas, he has rushed the ball 50 times for 219 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. While the touches have been there for Thomas, if he wants to maintain his workhorse back status in a crowded Bruins backfield, he needs to be more efficient.
Of all of the Bruins' running backs, Thomas ranks last in yards per carry. This isn't a good look considering the Bruins' offense has recently become more run-heavy. Thomas must make the most of his touches moving forward.
3. Rico Flores Jr.
Rico Flores Jr. missed the first three games of the season recovering from a torn ACL. He was projected to have a good season once he was able to suit up, but so far this hasn't been seen yet. With a Bruins receiver room that is wide open, Flores Jr should be able to make an impact soon.
Through three games for Flores Jr, he has caught ten passes on 95 yards. In his first two games back he was able to record four catches in back-to-back games. However, this production would sharply decline versus Michigan State, after recording just two catches.
Flores Jr has a real opportunity to move up the depth chart and make a significant comeback. While coming back from an ACL injury is no easy task, mentally and physically, fans are hoping he can make an impact sooner rather than later.
The Bruins have their work cut out for them for the rest of the season. With conference play in full swing, the Bruins and Tim Skipper need all of their players to step up, not just the ones mentioned in the article.
