What Iamaleava Committing to Staying at UCLA Means for Bruins

Nico Iamaleava has announced that he will be returning to UCLA for the 2026 season under Bob Chesney.

This was something that was expected as Iamaleava had a decent season with the Bruins, and with the arrival of Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy, his ceiling got much higher. While there is still a chance Alonza Barnett III transfers to UCLA, that scenario is not as likely.

Why Nico Iamaleava Stayed?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a rough outing with UCLA, and with a complete coaching overhaul, Iamaleava's role moving forward could have been dicey with the Bruins. Under pure speculation, there might have been a conversation between Chesney and Iamaleava when he spoke with players.

Another reason he may have stayed is that his stock dropped significantly this season. Few Power Four programs are in the market for a quarterback who threw for under 2,000 yards. Had the season gone better for Iamaleava, his departure would have been expected.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) meets with UCLA Bruins quarterback Madden Iamaleava (10) following the game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A factor that is overlooked is that his brother Madden Iamaleava is currently a backup for the Bruins, and could prove to be the future of the Bruins once Iamaleava leaves. This brother dynamic worked well with Indiana between Fernando and Alberto Mendoza, something that could benefit UCLA soon.

What 2026 Could Look Like

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Bob Chesney and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, Iamaleava should be able to have a huge bounce-back season. While the offense might be a little different, it feels like a good fit for Iamaleava.

Alonza Barnett III is a very similar player to Iamaleava, as both are very dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Last season under a Kennedy offense, Barnett II threw for 2,806 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, he had 589 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Next season should be a monster season for Nico Iamaleava. One of the most significant reasons why he had a down year this season was the lack of stability and the interim first-time offensive play caller. Next season, he will not have to deal with that.

Chesney will also need to work some magic in the transfer portal to make this vision a reality. Iamaleava’s top target is Kwazi Gilmer , and beyond him, the Bruins lack proven, high-impact pass catchers.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Outside of the receiver's room that needs help, the running backs' room could prove to be just as imperative in Iamaleava's bounce-back year. Wayne Knight needs to be a top priority for UCLA if he enters the portal. Knight's abilities complement Kennedy's offensive scheme well.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With Iamaleava firmly back in Westwood, Chesney gains peace of mind knowing he is stepping into a job with a top-tier quarterback who still has room to reach his ceiling.

