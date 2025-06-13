Why Bruins Football Has a Bright Future
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg released his College Football Power Rankings Through 2026 and the UCLA Bruins not only made the cut, but made it in the top 50 after not appearing on the list of 68 teams last season.
Rittenberg takes various things into account when ranking his teams; returning quarterback, likelihood of a multi-year quarterback on the roster, outlook of the offensive and defensive lines, roster management, star power and coaching staff.
Many of Rittenberg's qualifications to make the list have changed along with college football's ever-changing landscape, as he mentioned in the rankings piece. With that being said, let's see where he ranked the Bruins and his evaluations of every category.
Rittenberg had UCLA ranked No. 49 on the list, just ahead of the Kansas Jayhawks and just behind the Vanderbilt Commodores. Here's what he had to say about each of his ranking categories:
Returning quarterback: "No. Ethan Garbers wrapped up his UCLA career in 2024 and signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent."
Likelihood of a multiyear QB: "Possible but can't count on it. Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava has three years left of eligibility, but he will be NFL draft eligible in 2026 and could look to kickstart his professional career. He also could transfer again."
Offensive line/defensive line outlook: "The offensive line will be a fluid group and one to watch entering this season, as senior tackle Garrett DiGiorgio is the only constant. UCLA added several Power 4 transfers, including Courtland Ford (Kentucky). The defensive line will also have a different look with Jay Toia off to the NFL, although veterans Siale Taupaki and Devin Aupiu are back."
Roster management: "The spring portal changed UCLA's outlook as Iamaleava, a top-25 recruit in 2023, is a potential game changer for coach DeShaun Foster's program. UCLA also added running back transfer Javian Thomas from Cal, and potentially solidified its future QB outlook with Iamelava's younger brother, Madden, a top-150 Class of 2025 recruit. The Bruins also loaded up in the secondary with Power 4 transfers and added at receiver with Cal's Mikey Matthews."
Star power: "Iamaleava's ceiling is incredibly high, although he will be adjusting to a lot of things in a short period of time. Other transfers could be All-Big Ten contenders, including Thomas, who had a strong finish at Cal last fall, and defensive backs Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville). DiGiorgio will be one of the Big Ten's most experienced offensive linemen."
Coaching staff: "After retaining Chip Kelly's assistants in Year 1, Foster overhauled the staff in the offseason. He hired Tino Sunseri from Indiana as offensive coordinator and brought in assistants with UCLA/West Coast ties such as Demetrice Martin, Burl Toler III, Jethro Franklin and A.J. Steward. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe was one of the only holdovers from 2024."
Despite a 5-7 inaugural season in the Big Ten, UCLA's outlook under Foster is growing brighter by the day, and the national media is starting to take notice.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.