Breaking Down UCLA's Top 25 Opponents

On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down where UCLA's remaining opponents sit in the updated AP Top 25 Polls.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins fan watches game action during the second half at Rose Bowl.
In this story:

To watch today's episode, view below:

The offseason hype may have been just that after DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins were outclassed by the Utah Utes to open the season, 43-10.

Much of the disappointment comes after an offseason filled with immense hype and anticipation for the season. And yet, fans were let down worse than ever before.

Here is a transcript of what Foster had to say following the crushing loss:

Opening statement

“A lot of stuff to learn from. Not the outcome that we wanted in the first game, but we just have to learn from this. It’s not going to be easy, but one positive thing I can take away from this is the way they’re sounding in the locker room right now. They understand that we didn’t do enough, and they’re ready to put in some more work and be ready to go on Monday. They understand that we’ve got to stay together, and they can’t splinter. We are a team, just like I said. We built a brotherhood over these last few months, and I think that they’re disappointed in the outcome of this game. But they’re ready to work and stay together and move forward.”

Biggest concern moving forward

“We just played a good team. That was it. We played a good team that came out and played their style of play. I won’t take anything away from them. They were able to execute and do what they wanted to do out there on the field. We’ve just got to come back in, regroup and really just grade yourself and be hard on yourself. This isn’t going to be easy. You can’t just go in there and point the finger at other people. You’ve got to see ‘What did I do to help this team?’”

Tackling being a blatant issue all game

“I would say it was just a lot of stuff going on. I wouldn’t just put it all on tackling. We’ve got to regroup and come together and just really get some good practices in this week to be ready for UNLV because that’s going to be another good team that we’re playing next.”

UCLA's front four not being able to get to the quarterback

“That was a good quarterback we were playing against. That was a pretty good O-Line also, but I don’t want to take away any credit from them. That was a good team we played. They were able to execute.”

Devon Dampier capitalizing on third downs

“Just a slippery guy. It was hard to get our hands on him and really get him down. You see why he was able to come up to this level and play. He was being successful in making the first defender miss, your first two miss, and he did a good job playing off schedule and were able to continue to move the chains the whole game.”

Nico Iamaleava's moderate performance

“Nico’s a competitor. He’s not going to quit; he keeps playing hard. Kept motivating the guys around him. We’ve got to do a better job of protecting him and keeping him upright.”

