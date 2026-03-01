Bruins Trending For Elite 2027 Lineman

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the primary focus for college football programs across the country this offseason. Under head coach Bob Chesney, UCLA has been making steady progress with some of its top targets in the class.

In the last few weeks, Chesney and his staff have made a lot of noise on the recruiting trail, with several talented prospects naming UCLA as a finalist in their recruitment, including a four-star offensive lineman who recently included the Bruins in his final seven schools.

UCLA Makes Top 7 for 4-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman

On Feb. 25, Lincoln Mageo, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Oceanside High School in Oceanside, California, announced his top seven schools on X, naming UCLA alongside Arizona, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

UCLA has been pursuing Mageo throughout the 2027 cycle, with the previous staff first offering him in January 2025. The new Bruins staff has continued to make progress with the young offensive lineman, cementing their status as a contender in his recruitment.

Mageo is one of several talented 2027 prospects to have named UCLA a finalist in his recruitment, joining players like four-star running back Isaiah Rogers, who included the Bruins in his top eight, and four-star safety Gavin Williams, who included the Bruins in his top five.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After naming his top seven, Mageo spoke with Rivals’ Adam Gorney about his recruitment. When discussing the Bruins, he highlighted offensive line coach Chris Smith’s strong track record of developing offensive linemen.

“Coach [Chris] Smith whenever he comes to the house and explaining how he developed some players from JMU to go to the NFL, I feel like that shows he’s really big on developing,” Mageo told Gorney. “I’d love to go to a program that could develop me.”

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mageo would be an excellent addition to UCLA's 2027 class, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 239 overall prospect in the country, the No. 15 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 34 prospect from the state of California.

Although Mageo hasn’t scheduled an official visit yet, the Bruins are likely a strong candidate to host him, especially with the four-star offensive lineman being an in-state prospect.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As of now, Mageo hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If UCLA can lock him in for an OV and continue making progress with him over the coming months, the Bruins should be well-positioned to land one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

