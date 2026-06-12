UCLA Football Top 30 Players: No. 29 WR Mikey Matthews

Rebuilding UCLA Football's wide receiver corps was a point of emphasis for new head coach Bob Chesney. The leading receiver from last year's team was Kwazi Gilmer, who had 535 yards in his sophomore season, but left in the transfer portal and is now with Nebraska.

Chesney would go into the portal and pick up six wide receivers who would all compete for playing time with the Bruins next year. However, number 29 on my list of the 30 best players on the roster was on the 2025 Bruins team in wide receiver Mikey Matthews.

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikey Matthews' Path to UCLA

Matthews was a 4-star wide receiver high school prospect from Mission Viejo, California, in the 2023 high school class. Some of the schools that were involved in his recruitment were Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and Boise State. Matthews would commit to Utah as they were a contending team in the Pac-12.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his freshman season with the Utes, Matthews had a decent year, playing in 12 games with 29 receptions for 261 yards receiving and no touchdowns, averaging 21 receiving yards per game.

While having decent production with the Utes, Matthews would enter the transfer portal and return home to California to play for the Cal Golden Bears. With Cal, Matthews would show improvement with 32 receptions for 272 receiving yards for 20 receiving yards per game and one touchdown in 13 games.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthews would enter the portal again, end up at UCLA in Westwood, and improve in his junior year. Last season, Matthews had another career year, recording 33 receptions for 348 yards, averaging 29 receiving yards per game, and two touchdowns.

Being a WR3 Next Season

In a previous article, I discussed how incoming freshman Kenneth Moore could carve out a role as the wide receiver three for the Bruins next season. However, Moore will not be walking into an open competition, as Matthews will have no intention of letting freshmen overtake him on the depth chart.

Matthews enters his senior season with something to prove. At 5-9 and 180 pounds, he and Moore share similar builds, and both project as natural fits in the slot receiver position. But where Moore brings more untapped potential to the wide receiver room, Matthews brings experience and a competitive fire from years in college football.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The main thing that makes Matthews such a difficult matchup for a slot cornerback is his combination of speed and agility. He is a very good route runner with exceptional body control; he just hasn't been able to showcase his skill because he has had poor quarterback play throughout his college career.

Whether he is running a sharp slant, a quick drag, or a zig route, Matthews has the quickness and footwork to get open at all three levels of the field. Defensive backs rarely get a clean shot at him because of how cleanly he sells his routes and how suddenly he changes direction.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthews is also a player who can take the top off defenses with his speed, which he showcased during his time on his high school track team, running a sub-11 100-meter dash. Matthews would be a good distraction for the opposing secondary, as he could draw multiple defenders to cover the go route, leaving a receiver open.

Being a Leader on and Off the Field

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy (left) and women's basketball coach Cori Close call plays during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his senior season in college football, Matthews will be with his fourth coaching staff, which is not ideal for any player. However, it seems that he has made an impression on new offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, who followed head coach Bob Chensey from James Madison.

During spring practice in April, Kennedy spoke to the media about Matthews, the lone wide receiver on the 2025 squad. Kennedy praised him for the leadership he has displayed on the field in practice and for helping the rest of the receivers on the roster while maintaining a positive attitude.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“When you have Mikey – who’s played at a high level, who’s been here previously, when you have someone like that, where the younger guys can lean on and then also the new guys, some of the JMU guys can blend with him – the more we can talk and be positive and have a positive attitude, and just keep getting better with people who are helping lead, it’s just going to keep helping us grow.”

Matthews is proving to be a leader on the field and has shown that, while not the go-to option for Nico Iamaleava, he can help guide the younger receivers to be better when on the field.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moving Forward to Next Season

Matthews heads into next year in a loaded wide receiver room, which was not the case in his first season with the Bruins. Playing alongside receivers such as Leland Smith and Landon Ellis will be a treat for Matthews, as they would complement his game superbly.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both Ellis and Smith are big-bodied receivers who can catch 50-50 balls and are red-zone threats, thanks to their frames and athleticism. As I mentioned before, Matthews is a smaller receiver at 5-10 and uses his quickness and agility to create separation.

One way Kennedy and Chesney would use him is in the slot, giving Iamaleava a quick target and letting him create plays on his own. Another way to get him the ball is to use him in the RPO to get the ball out of Iamaleava’s hands quickly.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kennedy should also look to put him on a go-route, as he can be used as both a distraction for the defense to create more open field for others and as a deep target for the home run ball.

Matthews, overall, is a player the Bruins are lucky to have retained from last year's team, as he brings leadership and experience to a whole new UCLA football program. While he may not be perceived as the number one or number two receiver next season, he is still talented and will be viewed as a player who can make plays on his own when given the ball.