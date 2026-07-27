3 UCLA Football Returning Starters With Most To Prove

Bob Chesney has done a great job overhauling the Bruins' roster for the upcoming season.

Through the transfer portal, Chensey brought in 42 newcomers for the 11th-ranked class in the nation, according to Rivals rankings. 10 of those 42 followed Bob Chesney from James Madison to UCLA, as they will be the most experienced players on the roster.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Chesney was able to bring in much of the new roster through the transfer portal, he also retained players from last year's roster. While the Bruins finished last year with a 3-9 record, some players chose not to enter the portal and stayed with the Bruins under Bob Chesney.

Each returning player for the Bruins will have something to prove for next season, and here are the three players with the most to prove.

Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all know the story with quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the disaster that was last season with UCLA. This upcoming season will be a pivotal year not only for UCLA but also for Iamaleava’s college football career.

Nico came out of high school as one of the top overall players in the 2023 recruiting class and has not lived up to expectations. Meanwhile, other quarterbacks who were ranked just as high as Iamaleava, such as Dante Moore and Arch Manning, are projected to be future first-round picks.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In contrast, LaNorris Sellers and Darian Mensah, who were 3-star prospects, are also projected to be first-round draft picks. If Iamaleava has a successful season next year, he could hear his name in the same conversation as those players, being one of the better QB prospects in the draft.

Anthony Woods

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods was one of the more highly regarded FCS running back transfer portal prospects back in 2023. Woods was coming off a great year with Idaho, where he had 1,131 rushing yards on 207 carries and 16 touchdowns, helping lead the Vandals to a 9-4 record and competing in the Big Sky Conference.

However, since the 2023 season, he has not had that same level of success. As a transfer during the 2024 offseason, he would join Utah, but would suffer a season-ending injury. Then, last offseason, Woods transferred to UCLA and had only 294 rushing yards.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only has Chesney brought in Wayne Knight, but also kept Jaivian Thomas, who is also looking for a bounce-back season. For Woods, he will need to have a bounce-back season if he doesn't want to be lost in the rotation in his final year of college football.

Mikey Matthews

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews is the only returning wide receiver from last year's Bruins squad, as most of the new wide receiver room is made up of transfer players and incoming freshmen. Matthews had a decent season last year despite a poor receiving group, finishing with 33 receptions for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

Chesney went into the transfer portal and picked up six receivers to fill out the room. Much like Woods, Matthews has a lot to prove in the upcoming season, as he could get lost in the room if he doesn't have a good fall camp.