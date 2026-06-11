UCLA Football Top 30 Players: No. 30 WR Kenneth Moore

The new era of UCLA football is not that far away.

Bob Chesney and the Bruins are set to start their summer training camp in less than two months. With the days counting down, I want to count down the top 30 players on the Bruins 2026 roster for Chesney’s first year as the head coach.

The St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore iii, right, evades Junipero Serra’s Jace Peavey during the CIF NorCal Div. 2 football final at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Dec. 5, 2025. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first player I am listing, as the 30th-ranked player, I have a freshman wide receiver, Kenneth Moore. These types of articles are meant to go more in-depth into the players and why they are on the list.

Highest-Ranked Freshman

The St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, left, takes on Serra’s RJ Guldbech during the CIF NorCal Div. 2 football final against Serra’s at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Dec. 5, 2025. St. Mary’s won 31-24. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenneth Moore is here as he is the highest-ranked incoming freshman in the 2026 class, according to both On3 and 247Sports. He is a 3-star wide receiver and close to being ranked as a 4-star prospect.

Moore is an in-state prospect as he is from Stockton, California, and played high school ball at St. Mary’s. In his senior season, according to MaxPreps, Moore would have 59 receptions with 945 yards and 11 touchdowns. Moore is also a multi-sport athlete, having excelled in track. While he suffered a lower-body injury and was able to participate in only three meets, he set personal bests of 10.98 in the 100-meter dash, 22.18 in the 200-meter dash, and 50.52 in the 400-meter dash.

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, center, is tripped up by Manteca’s Quinn Martinez, left, during the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II football semifinal game against at Manteca’s Guss Schmiedt Field in Manteca on Sept. 19. 2025. St. Mary’s won 19-14. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore has been an impact player for St. Mary’s since his freshman season and is a very explosive route runner. With his speed and quickness, he can get in and out of his breaks and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He can change speeds, is very polished, and is a natural pass catcher. He has improved his speed over the last year, and his track numbers verify that.

With his speed, he has also proven to be a good return man with 636 kick return yards and 223 punt return yards.

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, right, evades Marin Catholic’s Luke Chigos during a varsity football game at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Sep. 5, 2025. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No Proven WR3

The Bruins' top receiver, Kwazi Gilmer, left for the transfer portal and is now at Nebraska. With him gone, Chensey needed to go into the portal and fill up the wide receiver room.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Chesney would pick up two big-time players in the portal in Leland Smith and Landon Ellis , both of whom finished last year with over 600 yards receiving. Both Smith and Ellis will be battling throughout camp for the No. 1 wide receiver spot, leaving the wide receiver three spot on the roster open for the taking.

Moore provides something neither Smith nor Ellis does: while they are both big-body receivers who can catch 50-50 balls and are red-zone threats, Moore is listed at 5'10 "and is a great route runner.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

His route-running ability and overall speed are something that coaches cannot teach and should be utilized in the offense. Whether it's a slant or drag route, Moore is quick enough to find open space for the easy five-yard pass and create plays once the ball is in his hands.

How To Get Moore the Ball

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, left, escapes a shirttail tackle by Edison’s Amareon McKenzie during a varsity football game at Edison's Magnasco Stadium in Stockton on October 17, 2025. St. Mary’s won 44-27. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like I said earlier, whether it's a slant or a drag route, quarterback Nico Iamaleava will need to get him the ball, as he is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands and space to work. He will most likely operate out of the slot, which will do wonders for his development. With his frame at just 165 pounds, it would be tough to create separation on the outside, even with his speed.

If Bob Chesney wants to be even more creative in getting him the football, he should think about using him the same way that head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears helped get D.J. Moore the ball with RPO’s and even wide receiver screens.

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, center, gets past Vacaville’s Elijah Cline, left, Brody Rogers, Roman Conner-Owens and Koby Ortiz during a Sac-Joaquin Section football Div. 2 quarterfinal at St Mary’s High School in Stockton. St.Mary’s won 43-7. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chesney and his offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, are both very creative minds in calling an offense, and they should call plays to get some blockers, whether it's other wide receivers or offensive linemen to block for him.

Using Moore as a Return Man

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, right, is chased by Edison’s Kailan Beaver during a varsity football game at Edison's Magnasco Stadium in Stockton on October 17, 2025. St. Mary’s won 44-27. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another way to get him the ball is to have him start as the kick or punt returner. Most kicks nowadays are called for a touchback, as kickers' legs are much more powerful in modern football. However, his speed and agility are a dangerous weapon for the offense. We all have seen how a kick or punt returned for a touchdown can swing the momentum from a game.

Last year, the Bruins were near the top of the Big Ten in both kick returns and yards, but they didn't score any touchdowns. In punt returns, the Bruins would be the complete opposite, with just nine returns with 47 total yards, and zero touchdowns.

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, center, is tackled by Jesuit’s Kwanna Smith, left, and Luke De Lyser during the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II quarterfinal game at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Nov. 14, 2025. St. Mary’s won 58-55. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding Moore as the starting punt/kick returner would bring a jolt of energy to that room. While I'm not saying he'll have a crazy stat line as a true freshman, he is the type of player who can produce at a high level right away.

Overall Outlook for Moore

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, center, takes on Vacaville’s Koby Ortiz, left, and Jake Williams during a Sac-Joaquin Section football Div. 2 quarterfinal at St Mary’s High School in Stockton. St.Mary’s won 43-7. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is a player with great speed and route-running ability. With Leland Smith and Landon Ellis coming into the room, it would be extremely hard to compete for either wide receiver spot one or two. However, besides those two, the wide receiver room is very unproven, and Moore can take full advantage.

Moore has already gotten an early start compared to other incoming freshmen, as he enrolled at UCLA back in January. With such an early start, he has already practiced with the team and participated in the Bruins' spring game, and he would have the game-winning touchdown pass as team blue won 24-17. While the Spring game doesn't mean much, it is encouraging to see him connect with Nico Iamaleava.

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, left, evades Edison’s Elijah Wilkerson during a varsity football game at St. Mary’s Sangunetti Field in Stockton on Oct. 18, 2024. St. Mary’s won 35-23. | CLIFFORD OTO/THE STOCKTON RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is the type of player who always competes at a high level, as he has proven it every season in high school. Coming to UCLA, he will push himself to be better, and while I wouldn't expect to move up in the depth chart as a freshman, he could show flashes of future wide receiver one in his future with the Bruins.

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